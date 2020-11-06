Educational Robot Market to Register Significant Growth Globally During 2026 | Makeblock Co., Ltd., fischertechnik GmbH, Advanced Robotics Artificial Intelligence

Industry tendencies, the growth proportion of major producers, and production analysis are the segments included in the chapter of global growth trends of this Educational Robot business report. While studying market size by application it covers market consumption analysis by application whereas studying market size by type includes analysis of value, product utility, market percentage, and production market share by type. Analysis of profiles of manufacturers or commanding players of the global market is performed based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production. The chapter of market value chain and sales channel analysis of this market document includes details of customer, distributor, market value chain, and sales channel analysis.

Educational Robot Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2893.74 million by 2026 registering a healthy CAGR of 17.30% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Educational Robot Market which provides a better understanding of the present market Size, landscape, Development, status and Growth Opportunities during 2020 to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the Global Educational Robot Market key players Involved in the study are SoftBank Corp., ROBOTIS, pal-robotics.com, HANSON ROBOTICS LTD., Wonder Workshop, Inc., , BLUE FROG ROBOTICS & BUDDY, Ozobot & Evollve, Inc., Makeblock Co., Ltd., fischertechnik GmbH, Advanced Robotics Artificial Intelligence, The LEGO Group., Pitsco, Inc. among others.

Global Educational Robot market SWOT Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Research study is to define Market Sizes of various segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next 5-8 years. The study designed is to comprise each qualitative and quantitative elements of the Industry facts including: Market Share, Market Size (Value and Volume) correlating each of the areas and countries covered in examination. Furthermore, the research additionally caters the detailed Statistics about the vital elements which Includes drivers & restraining factors to define the future growth of the market.

Global Educational Robot Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Rising adoption of robots to tutor people with special needs

Rising demand for robots to teach kids in a fun and entertaining way

The increasing use of robots in the educational sector

Technological improvements and advancements in the area of robotics

The availability of AI- based robots, IoT and cloud

Rising demand for robots as a tutor plus a companion

Market Restraints:

Large amounts of R&D expenditure required for initial start of business

Resistance from teaching staff to use robots, as they fear that robots would replace them

Global Educational Robot Market key factors:

Business description – A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

SWOT Analysis – A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats.

Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

Major products and services – A list of major products, services and brands of the company.

Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

Global Educational Robot Market Segmentation:

By Component

Hardware Sensor Gyroscope Microphone Accelerometer Tilt Sensor Force/Torque Sensor Position Sensor Vision/Image Sensor Others Actuator Electrical Pneumatic Hydraulic Piezoelectric Ultrasonic Power Source Control System/Controller Body Material Others

Software

By Type

Humanoid

Non-Humanoid

By Educational Level

Elementary & High School Education

Higher Education

Special Education

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa



Competitive Rivalry:

Top Players: SoftBank Corp., ROBOTIS, pal-robotics.com, HANSON ROBOTICS LTD., Wonder Workshop, Inc., , BLUE FROG ROBOTICS & BUDDY, Ozobot & Evollve, Inc., Makeblock Co., Ltd., fischertechnik GmbH, Advanced Robotics Artificial Intelligence, The LEGO Group., Pitsco, Inc. among others.

**For the data Information by region, company/ manufacturers, type and application, 2018 Is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, The prior year has been considered.*

Chapter One Global Educational Robot Market Overview

Overview and Scope of global Educational Robot Market

Sales and Growth Comparison of global Educational Robot Market

Global Educational Robot Market Sales Market Share

Global Educational Robot Market by product segments

Global Educational Robot Market by Regions

Chapter Two Global Educational Robot Market segments

Global Educational Robot Market Competition by Players

Global Educational Robot and Revenue by Type

Global Educational Robot and Revenue by applicants

Chapter Three Global Educational Robot Market marketing channel

Direct Marketing

Marketing channel trend and development

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Global Educational Robot Market Regional Segmentation

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze Global Educational Robot market Competitive Analysis, Status, Future Forecast, Growth Opportunities, Key Market and Key Players.

To present the Educational Robot development in United States, Europe and China.

To Strategically Profile the Key Players and Comprehensively Analyze their Development Plan and Strategies.

To Define, Describe and Forecast the Market By Product Type, Market Investor and Key Regions.

