Footwear Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecast Growth By Top Competitors: Nike, Inc.; Bata Corporation; Skechers; PUMA; adidas AG

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Nike, Inc.; Bata Corporation; Skechers; PUMA; adidas AG; Under Armour, Inc.; ECCO Sko A/S; Geox S.p.a; TBL Licensing LLC; New Balance; The Aldo Group Inc.; WOODLAND WORLDWIDE; JACK WOLFSKIN; Wolverine World Wide, Inc.; Columbia Sportswear Company; ASICS; Crocs Retail, LLC; Hermès; KERING; LVMH and Tapestry, Inc.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Adoption of new and recently launched products endorsed by various celebrities and sports personalities as a fashion statement from the population; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Increasing fluctuations in the prices of raw materials is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

By Type (Non-Athletic, Athletic),

Distribution Channel (E-Commerce, Direct, Retail, Others),

End-User (Children, Men, Women),

Material (Leather, Non-Leather)

The FOOTWEAR report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Under Armour, Inc. in collaboration with Hollywood star “Dwayne Johnson”, announced the launch of two new sneakers under the Project Rock 1 collection which were sold out in thirty minutes in their previous launch in May.

In August 2018, Reebok launched innovative footwear that is made up of cotton and corn making it the first ever sustainable sneaker.

