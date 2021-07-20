Trending Report on Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market Analysis | By Company Profiles | Size | Share | Growth | Trends and Forecast To 2024

The Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market with Forecasts 2024.

Get Free Sample Research Copy @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2552788

The floating production storage and offloading market is projected to reach USD 26.0 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 19.5 billion in 2019, recording a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. This report spread across 122 Pages, Profiling 12 Companies and Supported with 66 Tables and 37 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market:

Bumi Armada(Malaysia)

Shell(Netherlands)

BP(UK)

ExxonMobil(US)

Petrobras(Brazil)

Chevron(US)

MODEC(Japan)

Teekay(Bermuda)

SBM Offshore(Netherlands)

BW Offshore(Norway)

Utilizing the old transportation vessel for various applications is projected to be one of the leading trends due to various challenges related to the decommissioning of existing structures, such as decommissioning methodology, cost, technology, facility removal regulations, and disposal routes.

Access full report with Discount Offers @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2552788

Low transportation costs and time to transport crude oil and natural gas to end-user industries, such as refineries and gas liquefaction plants, directly from the offshore production facilities are factors that are projected to drive the demand for self-propelled FPSOs in the floating production storage and offloading market.

Competitive Landscape of Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market:

1 Introduction

2 Market Share Analysis

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Contracts & Agreements

3.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

4.1 Visionary Leaders

4.2 Innovators

4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

4.4 Emerging Companies

List of Tables:

Table 1 Annual Total Number of Operational FPSO, Day Rates of FPSO, and their Utilization Rates are the Determining Factors for the Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market

Table 2 Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market Snapshot

Table 3 Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market Size, By Propulsion, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 4 Self-Propelled: Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 5 Towed: Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 6 Market Size, By Hull Type, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 7 Single Hull: Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 8 Double Hull: Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 9 Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market Size, By Usage, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 10 Shallow Water: Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 11 Deepwater: Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 12 Ultra-Deepwater: Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 13 Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market Size, By Type, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 14 New-Build: Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 15 Converted: Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 16 Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 17 Americas: Market Size, By Propulsion, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 18 Americas: Market Size, By Hull Type, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 19 Americas: Market Size, By Usage, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 20 Americas: Market Size, By Type, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

…more