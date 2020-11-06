Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market: Analysis of Key Trends and Drivers Shaping Future Growth 2027

Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market research report provides market data for several segments such as technologies, services and applications across many geographical areas. Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market research analysis performed in this report hopefully lends a hand to businesses for the strategy planning related to production, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. A panel of skilled analysts, well-versed statisticians, knowledgeable research experts, enthusiastic forecasters, and smart economists work carefully to generate such a great market research report for the businesses. Not to mention, various steps for gathering, analysing and recording the data and information have been utilized for generating the business report.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Buhler AG, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, JBT, KRONEN GmbH, Aptar Food + Beverage, ALFA LAVAL, Turatti Srl, Navatta Group Food Processing S.r.l., Allround Vegetable Processing, SVZ Industrial Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients, Haith Tickhill Group of Companies, Bajaj Processpack Limited, Terlet BV, Bertuzzi Food Processing Srl, Unitec S.p.A., FENCO Food Machinery s.r.l., Amisy Group, Mepaco, HG Molenaar., Sormac B.V. among others.

Global fruits and vegetables processing equipment market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 4.82% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising government funds for SME and increasing online presence are the factor for the growth of this market.

Fruit & vegetable processing equipment are those machines which are specially designed so they can perform different functions such as packaging, cutting, peeling, washing, cleaning, grading of fruits and vegetables. Some of the common types of this equipment are washing & dewatering fillers, seasoning system, packaging and handling, pre- processing equipment and other. There main function is to improve the quality of the food and help the manufacturers so they can enhance their productivity and efficiency.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Advancement in fruit and vegetable processing industry will drive the market growth

Increasing robotic and automation in processing equipment will also enhance the market growth

Rising disposable income will also drive the growth of this market

Growing health awareness among consumers will drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Rising concern towards hygiene and safety ingredients will restrain the market growth

Increasing cost of power & energy will also hamper the growth of this market

High investment cost will also hinder the market growth

By Type (Pre-Processing Equipment, Peeling/Inspection/Slicing, Washing & Dewatering, Fillers, Seasoning Systems, Packaging & Handling, Other Systems),

Operation Type (Automatic, Semi- Automatic)

The FRUITS AND VEGETABLES PROCESSING EQUIPMENT report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, JBT Corporation announced the acquisition of FTNON so they can expand them in the fruit and vegetable market. This acquisition will help the company to enter the fresh cut equipment market and will help them to meet the rising demand for ready to eat fresh foods. This will also provide them robotic technology for coring, peeling and cutting fruits which will help them to reduce the labour cost

In February 2017, Morrone Food Tech announced the launch of their new line of fruit and vegetable processing equipment which consist of The Apple Ring Slicer and Vacuum Cooker-Filler-Capper unit. The apple ring slicer is specially designed for the fruit drying industry so they can use it for the manufacturing of apple chips and cooking & filling Unit is designed for for labs and small-scale processing facilities for tomatoes, marmalade, jam or juices to be filled in jars of different sizes

