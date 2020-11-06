Food Extrusion Market Production, Revenue, Trends and Demand Analysis- Baker Perkins, Pavan SpA, Groupe Legris Industries

Food Extrusion Market research report provides market data for several segments such as technologies, services and applications across many geographical areas. Food Extrusion Market research analysis performed in this report hopefully lends a hand to businesses for the strategy planning related to production, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. A panel of skilled analysts, well-versed statisticians, knowledgeable research experts, enthusiastic forecasters, and smart economists work carefully to generate such a great market research report for the businesses. Not to mention, various steps for gathering, analysing and recording the data and information have been utilized for generating the business report.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Baker Perkins, Pavan SpA, Groupe Legris Industries, Akron Tool & Die Co., Inc., Flexicon Corporation, The Bonnot Company, Bühler AG, Triott Group B.V., Coperion GmbH, Frito-Lay North America, Inc, Calbee, Inc., , Lindquist Machine Corporation, Mondelēz International., MERICAN EXTRUSION INTERNATIONAL, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, NEOGEN CORPORATION, Solvay, Stepan Company, Xylem, Trojan Technologies, Evonik Industries AG, FINKTEC GmbH and Universal Robina Corporation among others.

Global food extrusion market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The growth of the market can be attributed to the changing lifestyle of the population.

Food extrusion is a process of homogenizing, mixing and shaping low water content food materials and more recently high moisture food materials to intermediary or end products by forcing them through a specially designed die. This is used in agricultural industries as well as food industries. It is an important step in manufacturing process, which consists of mixing, fluid flow, particle size reduction, shearing, melting, texturizing, caramelizing, plasticizing and shaping. Extrusion offers innovative opportunities for altering food for improving quality and digestibility. The current trends of extruded flours includes gluten-free, phenolic-rich, low glycemic and fat replacers functional food.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increase in the processed food industry will propel the growth of market

Growing adoption of nutritional eatables intake including extruded snacks is boosting the market growth

Rising demand for weight management may fuel the market in the forecast period

High consumption of processed food is also driving the market growth

Increasing disposable income of population can flourish the market for a long run

Market Restraints

Unstable climatic condition can impact the raw material production which will hamper the market growth

Stringent food regulations is also retraining the growth of the market in the forecast period

Conducts Overall FOOD EXTRUSION Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Extruder (Single Screw Extruders, Twin Screw Extruders, Contra Twin Screw Extruders),

Process (Hot Extrusion, Cold Extrusion),

Food Product (Breakfast Cereals, Savory Snacks, Flours & Starches, Bread, Functional Ingredients, Textured Protein, Others)

The FOOD EXTRUSION report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

