Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market with (Covid-19) Impact Analysis: Top Industry Trends & Segments Forecast 2020-2026

Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing demand to reduce the overall packaging weight and adopt environmental friendly methods of packaging.

Flexible intermediate bulk containers are a type of bulk transporting packaging method that are made up of flexible and foldable fabric materials woven together. It finds it application majorly in transportation, storage and protection of dry products and contents. The container itself is light weight, recyclable and environment friendly. These bags have loops fitted over the upper portion for easy lifting and transportation. They also have the capability of being transported with the help of pallets fitted below them that makes them easier to lift and handle.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Growth of the various end-use industries resulting in increased demand for bulk packaging methods; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Increased demand for environmental friendly, light-weight, effective bulk packaging methods; these factors are expected to positively affect the value of the market

Installation of specified liners is done in through sewing it inside the fabric of the containers; resulting in the container only being capable of used for a single type of material rather than various contents. This factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

By Grade (Type A, Type B, Type C, Type D, Food Grade),

End-User (Pharmaceuticals, Food, Chemicals, Construction, Textiles, Oil & Glass, Others)

The FLEXIBLE INTERMEDIATE BULK CONTAINER report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Mondi announced that they had planned to invest in their Styria, Austria plant for producing enhanced and environmental friendly liners for flexible intermediate bulk containers. The incorporation of this liner will result in reduced risk for product contamination and help in increasing the product and worker safety while transportation.

In July 2017, Conitex Sonoco announced the launch of “BulkSak On-Demand”, an online inventory system that is able to provide consumers option of various flexible intermediate bulk containers in various styles and sizes that are readily available to be shipped.

