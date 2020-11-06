Direct Thermal Ticket Paper Market 2020 Analysis by Top Manufacturers – Appvion Operations, Inc.; Telemark Diversified Graphics; Tele-Paper Malaysia

Direct Thermal Ticket Paper Market research report provides market data for several segments such as technologies, services and applications across many geographical areas. Direct Thermal Ticket Paper Market research analysis performed in this report hopefully lends a hand to businesses for the strategy planning related to production, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. A panel of skilled analysts, well-versed statisticians, knowledgeable research experts, enthusiastic forecasters, and smart economists work carefully to generate such a great market research report for the businesses. Not to mention, various steps for gathering, analysing and recording the data and information have been utilized for generating the business report.

Global direct thermal ticket paper market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.94% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the imposing of various regulations by the authorities regarding the restrictions on the usage of BPA, resulting in various innovations presented by the manufacturers.

Direct thermal ticket paper is a specially manufactured paper product that is designed for use with thermal printing method. This method involves heating the paper, and this process results in the appearance of special thermal images after it passes the thermal head. This process is achieved with the help of coating the thermal paper with a specialised coating, which gives them the capability of colour changes when under the exposure of heat.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Various benefits such as durability, enhanced levels of security, and sustainable nature of these products is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing incidences of forgeries in tickets inducing greater demand for better secure solutions can also act as a market driver

Enhanced demand from ticketing application market with rising levels of population taking part in games and other activities; this factor is expected to propel the market growth

Market Restraints:

Increasing focus of various applicable markets to adopt digitalization methods instead of physical methods of receipts, invoices and tickets, the market is expected to experience a negative impact on its growth

Vulnerable nature of raw material prices is expected to hinder the growth of the market

High costs associated with the manufacturing and processing of thermal paper before they can be commercialized; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Conducts Overall DIRECT THERMAL TICKET PAPER Market Segmentation:

By Thickness (Up to 70 GSM, 70-90 GSM, 90-120 GSM, Above 120 GSM),

Application (Transport Tickets, Admission/Event Tickets, Self-Adhesive Tags & Labels, Lottery Tickets, Bill Tickets, Tote & Gaming Tickets, Valet Parking, Barcode Tickets, Baggage Counter Tickets, Custom Tickets, Others)

The DIRECT THERMAL TICKET PAPER report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, UPM Raflatac announced the launch of sustainable, thermal labels materials that have been produced in a BPA-free method for applications in weigh-price, backroom labelling and logistics labelling. The upgraded version of these labels are being produced to comply with the European regulations for being BPA-free, combined with the addition of UPM’s “RAFNXT+” sustainable formula

In November 2017, Iconex LLC announced that they had acquired RiteMade Paper Converts, Inc. and PM Company in individual transactions. The combination of these capabilities of the acquired organizations will significantly improve the capabilities of providing better quality of products & services to their consumers. This will also help in establishment of leader in provision of receipts, and various varieties of paper for labelling in a highly cost-effective method

