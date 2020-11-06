LVT Flooring Market Growth, Regional Analysis, Segments, Region and Forecasts 2020-2026 | Tarkett, Armstrong, Mannington Mills

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], November 2020,– – The LVT Flooring Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global LVT Flooring Sales Market Report 2020] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the LVT Flooring report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan LVT Flooring market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), LVT Flooring specifications, and company profiles. The LVT Flooring study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the LVT Flooring market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the LVT Flooring industry over a defined period.

Key Manufacturers of LVT Flooring Market include: Tarkett, Armstrong, Mannington Mills, Mohawk, Congoleum, Gerflor, Forbo, Novalis, LG Hausys, Karndean, Shaw Floors, CFL Flooring, Beaulieu, NOX Corporation, Metroflor, Milliken, Polyflor, Snmo LVT

LVT Flooring Market Types include: Flexible LVT Flooring

Rigid LVT Flooring



LVT Flooring Market Applications include: Commercial Use

Residential Use



The research covers the current market size of the [Global LVT Flooring Sales Market Report 2020] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.,. The in-depth information by segments of LVT Flooring market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global LVT Flooring Sales Market Report 2020].

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global LVT Flooring Sales Market Report 2020]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of LVT Flooring in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Please Check below Chapters to display the [Global LVT Flooring Sales Market Report 2020].

There are 15 Chapters to display the [Global LVT Flooring Sales Market Report 2020].

Table of Contents:

1 LVT Flooring Market Overview

1.1 LVT Flooring Product Scope

1.2 LVT Flooring Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global LVT Flooring Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Flexible LVT Flooring

1.2.3 Rigid LVT Flooring

1.3 LVT Flooring Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global LVT Flooring Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Commercial Use

1.3.3 Residential Use

1.4 LVT Flooring Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global LVT Flooring Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global LVT Flooring Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global LVT Flooring Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 LVT Flooring Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global LVT Flooring Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global LVT Flooring Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global LVT Flooring Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global LVT Flooring Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global LVT Flooring Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global LVT Flooring Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global LVT Flooring Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States LVT Flooring Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe LVT Flooring Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China LVT Flooring Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan LVT Flooring Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia LVT Flooring Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India LVT Flooring Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global LVT Flooring Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top LVT Flooring Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top LVT Flooring Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global LVT Flooring Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in LVT Flooring as of 2019)

3.4 Global LVT Flooring Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers LVT Flooring Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key LVT Flooring Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global LVT Flooring Market Size by Type

4.1 Global LVT Flooring Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global LVT Flooring Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global LVT Flooring Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global LVT Flooring Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global LVT Flooring Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global LVT Flooring Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global LVT Flooring Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global LVT Flooring Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global LVT Flooring Market Size by Application

5.1 Global LVT Flooring Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global LVT Flooring Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global LVT Flooring Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global LVT Flooring Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global LVT Flooring Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global LVT Flooring Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global LVT Flooring Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global LVT Flooring Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States LVT Flooring Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States LVT Flooring Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States LVT Flooring Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States LVT Flooring Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe LVT Flooring Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe LVT Flooring Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe LVT Flooring Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe LVT Flooring Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China LVT Flooring Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China LVT Flooring Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China LVT Flooring Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China LVT Flooring Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan LVT Flooring Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan LVT Flooring Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan LVT Flooring Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan LVT Flooring Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia LVT Flooring Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia LVT Flooring Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia LVT Flooring Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia LVT Flooring Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India LVT Flooring Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India LVT Flooring Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India LVT Flooring Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India LVT Flooring Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in LVT Flooring Business

12.1 Tarkett

12.1.1 Tarkett Corporation Information

12.1.2 Tarkett Business Overview

12.1.3 Tarkett LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Tarkett LVT Flooring Products Offered

12.1.5 Tarkett Recent Development

12.2 Armstrong

12.2.1 Armstrong Corporation Information

12.2.2 Armstrong Business Overview

12.2.3 Armstrong LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Armstrong LVT Flooring Products Offered

12.2.5 Armstrong Recent Development

12.3 Mannington Mills

12.3.1 Mannington Mills Corporation Information

12.3.2 Mannington Mills Business Overview

12.3.3 Mannington Mills LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Mannington Mills LVT Flooring Products Offered

12.3.5 Mannington Mills Recent Development

12.4 Mohawk

12.4.1 Mohawk Corporation Information

12.4.2 Mohawk Business Overview

12.4.3 Mohawk LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Mohawk LVT Flooring Products Offered

12.4.5 Mohawk Recent Development

12.5 Congoleum

12.5.1 Congoleum Corporation Information

12.5.2 Congoleum Business Overview

12.5.3 Congoleum LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Congoleum LVT Flooring Products Offered

12.5.5 Congoleum Recent Development

12.6 Gerflor

12.6.1 Gerflor Corporation Information

12.6.2 Gerflor Business Overview

12.6.3 Gerflor LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Gerflor LVT Flooring Products Offered

12.6.5 Gerflor Recent Development

12.7 Forbo

12.7.1 Forbo Corporation Information

12.7.2 Forbo Business Overview

12.7.3 Forbo LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Forbo LVT Flooring Products Offered

12.7.5 Forbo Recent Development

12.8 Novalis

12.8.1 Novalis Corporation Information

12.8.2 Novalis Business Overview

12.8.3 Novalis LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Novalis LVT Flooring Products Offered

12.8.5 Novalis Recent Development

12.9 LG Hausys

12.9.1 LG Hausys Corporation Information

12.9.2 LG Hausys Business Overview

12.9.3 LG Hausys LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 LG Hausys LVT Flooring Products Offered

12.9.5 LG Hausys Recent Development

12.10 Karndean

12.10.1 Karndean Corporation Information

12.10.2 Karndean Business Overview

12.10.3 Karndean LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Karndean LVT Flooring Products Offered

12.10.5 Karndean Recent Development

12.11 Shaw Floors

12.11.1 Shaw Floors Corporation Information

12.11.2 Shaw Floors Business Overview

12.11.3 Shaw Floors LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Shaw Floors LVT Flooring Products Offered

12.11.5 Shaw Floors Recent Development

12.12 CFL Flooring

12.12.1 CFL Flooring Corporation Information

12.12.2 CFL Flooring Business Overview

12.12.3 CFL Flooring LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 CFL Flooring LVT Flooring Products Offered

12.12.5 CFL Flooring Recent Development

12.13 Beaulieu

12.13.1 Beaulieu Corporation Information

12.13.2 Beaulieu Business Overview

12.13.3 Beaulieu LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Beaulieu LVT Flooring Products Offered

12.13.5 Beaulieu Recent Development

12.14 NOX Corporation

12.14.1 NOX Corporation Corporation Information

12.14.2 NOX Corporation Business Overview

12.14.3 NOX Corporation LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 NOX Corporation LVT Flooring Products Offered

12.14.5 NOX Corporation Recent Development

12.15 Metroflor

12.15.1 Metroflor Corporation Information

12.15.2 Metroflor Business Overview

12.15.3 Metroflor LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Metroflor LVT Flooring Products Offered

12.15.5 Metroflor Recent Development

12.16 Milliken

12.16.1 Milliken Corporation Information

12.16.2 Milliken Business Overview

12.16.3 Milliken LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Milliken LVT Flooring Products Offered

12.16.5 Milliken Recent Development

12.17 Polyflor

12.17.1 Polyflor Corporation Information

12.17.2 Polyflor Business Overview

12.17.3 Polyflor LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Polyflor LVT Flooring Products Offered

12.17.5 Polyflor Recent Development

12.18 Snmo LVT

12.18.1 Snmo LVT Corporation Information

12.18.2 Snmo LVT Business Overview

12.18.3 Snmo LVT LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Snmo LVT LVT Flooring Products Offered

12.18.5 Snmo LVT Recent Development

13 LVT Flooring Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 LVT Flooring Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of LVT Flooring

13.4 LVT Flooring Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 LVT Flooring Distributors List

14.3 LVT Flooring Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 LVT Flooring Market Trends

15.2 LVT Flooring Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 LVT Flooring Market Challenges

15.4 LVT Flooring Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

