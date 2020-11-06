Massage Equipment Market 2020: Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications by 2026 | OGAWA, Inada, BODYFRIEND

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], November 2020,– – The Massage Equipment Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Massage Equipment Sales Market Report 2020] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Massage Equipment report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Massage Equipment market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Massage Equipment specifications, and company profiles. The Massage Equipment study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the Massage Equipment market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Massage Equipment industry over a defined period.

Download Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2197159/global-massage-equipment-sales-market

Key Manufacturers of Massage Equipment Market include: OGAWA, Inada, BODYFRIEND, Panasonic, OSIM International, Rotai, Daito-THRIVE, HoMedics, Casada, Beurer, Human Touch, HealthmateForever, JSB Healthcare

Massage Equipment Market Types include: Back Massager

Hand-Held Massager

Neck & Shoulder Massager

Leg & Foot Massager

Eye Care Massager

Massage Chair

Others



Massage Equipment Market Applications include: Commercial

Residential



The research covers the current market size of the [Global Massage Equipment Sales Market Report 2020] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.,. The in-depth information by segments of Massage Equipment market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global Massage Equipment Sales Market Report 2020].

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global Massage Equipment Sales Market Report 2020]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study: https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/2197159/global-massage-equipment-sales-market

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Massage Equipment in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Please Check below Chapters to display the [Global Massage Equipment Sales Market Report 2020].

There are 15 Chapters to display the [Global Massage Equipment Sales Market Report 2020].

Request for customization in Report and get it within 24 hours in your inbox: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2197159/global-massage-equipment-sales-market

Table of Contents:

1 Massage Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Massage Equipment Product Scope

1.2 Massage Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Massage Equipment Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Back Massager

1.2.3 Hand-Held Massager

1.2.4 Neck & Shoulder Massager

1.2.5 Leg & Foot Massager

1.2.6 Eye Care Massager

1.2.7 Massage Chair

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Massage Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Massage Equipment Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Residential

1.4 Massage Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Massage Equipment Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Massage Equipment Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Massage Equipment Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Massage Equipment Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Massage Equipment Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Massage Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Massage Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Massage Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Massage Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Massage Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Massage Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Massage Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Massage Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Massage Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Massage Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Massage Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Massage Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Massage Equipment Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Massage Equipment Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Massage Equipment Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Massage Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Massage Equipment as of 2019)

3.4 Global Massage Equipment Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Massage Equipment Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Massage Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Massage Equipment Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Massage Equipment Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Massage Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Massage Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Massage Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Massage Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Massage Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Massage Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Massage Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Massage Equipment Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Massage Equipment Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Massage Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Massage Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Massage Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Massage Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Massage Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Massage Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Massage Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Massage Equipment Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Massage Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Massage Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Massage Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Massage Equipment Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Massage Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Massage Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Massage Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Massage Equipment Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Massage Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Massage Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Massage Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Massage Equipment Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Massage Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Massage Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Massage Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Massage Equipment Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Massage Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Massage Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Massage Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Massage Equipment Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Massage Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Massage Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Massage Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Massage Equipment Business

12.1 OGAWA

12.1.1 OGAWA Corporation Information

12.1.2 OGAWA Business Overview

12.1.3 OGAWA Massage Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 OGAWA Massage Equipment Products Offered

12.1.5 OGAWA Recent Development

12.2 Inada

12.2.1 Inada Corporation Information

12.2.2 Inada Business Overview

12.2.3 Inada Massage Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Inada Massage Equipment Products Offered

12.2.5 Inada Recent Development

12.3 BODYFRIEND

12.3.1 BODYFRIEND Corporation Information

12.3.2 BODYFRIEND Business Overview

12.3.3 BODYFRIEND Massage Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 BODYFRIEND Massage Equipment Products Offered

12.3.5 BODYFRIEND Recent Development

12.4 Panasonic

12.4.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.4.2 Panasonic Business Overview

12.4.3 Panasonic Massage Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Panasonic Massage Equipment Products Offered

12.4.5 Panasonic Recent Development

12.5 OSIM International

12.5.1 OSIM International Corporation Information

12.5.2 OSIM International Business Overview

12.5.3 OSIM International Massage Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 OSIM International Massage Equipment Products Offered

12.5.5 OSIM International Recent Development

12.6 Rotai

12.6.1 Rotai Corporation Information

12.6.2 Rotai Business Overview

12.6.3 Rotai Massage Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Rotai Massage Equipment Products Offered

12.6.5 Rotai Recent Development

12.7 Daito-THRIVE

12.7.1 Daito-THRIVE Corporation Information

12.7.2 Daito-THRIVE Business Overview

12.7.3 Daito-THRIVE Massage Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Daito-THRIVE Massage Equipment Products Offered

12.7.5 Daito-THRIVE Recent Development

12.8 HoMedics

12.8.1 HoMedics Corporation Information

12.8.2 HoMedics Business Overview

12.8.3 HoMedics Massage Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 HoMedics Massage Equipment Products Offered

12.8.5 HoMedics Recent Development

12.9 Casada

12.9.1 Casada Corporation Information

12.9.2 Casada Business Overview

12.9.3 Casada Massage Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Casada Massage Equipment Products Offered

12.9.5 Casada Recent Development

12.10 Beurer

12.10.1 Beurer Corporation Information

12.10.2 Beurer Business Overview

12.10.3 Beurer Massage Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Beurer Massage Equipment Products Offered

12.10.5 Beurer Recent Development

12.11 Human Touch

12.11.1 Human Touch Corporation Information

12.11.2 Human Touch Business Overview

12.11.3 Human Touch Massage Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Human Touch Massage Equipment Products Offered

12.11.5 Human Touch Recent Development

12.12 HealthmateForever

12.12.1 HealthmateForever Corporation Information

12.12.2 HealthmateForever Business Overview

12.12.3 HealthmateForever Massage Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 HealthmateForever Massage Equipment Products Offered

12.12.5 HealthmateForever Recent Development

12.13 JSB Healthcare

12.13.1 JSB Healthcare Corporation Information

12.13.2 JSB Healthcare Business Overview

12.13.3 JSB Healthcare Massage Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 JSB Healthcare Massage Equipment Products Offered

12.13.5 JSB Healthcare Recent Development

13 Massage Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Massage Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Massage Equipment

13.4 Massage Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Massage Equipment Distributors List

14.3 Massage Equipment Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Massage Equipment Market Trends

15.2 Massage Equipment Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Massage Equipment Market Challenges

15.4 Massage Equipment Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”