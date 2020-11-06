Threat Intelligence Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Lookout, McAfee, Cylance

Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and maintain a competitive edge by sizing up with available business opportunity in Threat Intelligence Software Market various segments and emerging territory. The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Threat Intelligence Software Market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, type of product and competition landscapes.

What is Threat Intelligence Software?

Threat intelligence is defined as an act of cybersecurity against the different cyber-attacks and threats such as hacking, phishing scams, ransomware attacks, etc. Threat intelligence software/services and platforms help shield and protect sensitive information systems. Since the present-day attacks (like ransomware) are extremely immune toward the existing defenses. Threat intelligence not only provides the defense shield but also gives pre-intimation of any malicious attack that is yet to happen. Further, The growing internet penetration, promoting the use of threat intelligence solutions and the increasing number of collaborative efforts between the government and cybersecurity providers to modernize the security framework is driving the Global Threat intelligence software market

Market Drivers

Growing Incidence of Data Breach

Ransomware Attacks Targeting Enterprises

Deployment of Advanced Threat Intelligence Solutions by Companies

Market Trend

Use of Machine Learning Algorithms to Provide Actionable Threat Intelligence

Big Data Analytics Enhancing Cybersecurity

Software Such as SIEM Enables Users to Execute Event Forensics for Establishing What Actually Happened Before, During, and After Log Events

Restraints

Cost Factor Associated with Accessing Huge Volume of Threat Information

Lack of Skilled Professionals

Opportunities

Increasing Government Focus on Data protection & its Implications

High Demand for Cloud-Based Threat Intelligence Solutions among Large and SMEs

Challenges

Complexities in Deriving Quality Information from Huge Volume of Data

Large Number of False Positives and Duplicate Data

The study is conducted by collecting data of various companies from the industry, and the base for coverage is NAICS standards. Currently the research report is listed with players like Lookout, Inc.(United States), McAfee, LLC (United States), Cylance Inc. (United States), Symantec Corporation (United States), Cisco Systems (United States), Sophos Ltd. (United States), Alert Logic, Inc. (United States) and SolarWinds Inc. (United States)

The Threat Intelligence Softwaresegments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Cloud-Based, Web Based), Application (Large Enterprises, SMEs), End users (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Transportation and Logistics, Others), Solutions (Internet-based Solution, File-based Solution, Mobile-based Solution), Platform (Unified Threat Management (UTM), Security Information & Event Management {SIEM), Identity Access Management (IAM), Incident Forensics, Log Management, Risk & Compliance Management, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA)), Softwares (AmazonGuard Duty, McAfee Threat Intelligence Exchange, Lookout, Cisco Talos, Others), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud)

Analytical Market Highlights & Approach:

The Threat Intelligence Software Market report provides the rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of several analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth&operational efficiency of the key players operating in the market.

On the basis of geographical regions, the Threat Intelligence SoftwareMarket is segmented broadly into Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The global market is still in its exploratory stage in most of the regions but it holds the promising potential to flourish steadily in coming years. The major companies investing in this market are situated in Canada, U.K., and the US, India, China and some more countries of Asia Pacific region. Consequently, Asia Pacific, North America, and Western Europe are estimated to hold more than half of the market shares, collectively in coming years.

Thanks for reading this article, we can also provide customized report as per company's specific needs. You can also get separate chapter wise or region wise report versions including North America, Middle East & North Africa (MENA), Europe or Southeast Asia, Asia-Pacific.

