Biometric Payment Market – Current Impact to Make Big Changes |Thales Group, Fingerprint Cards, IDEX Biometrics

What is Biometric Payment?

Biometric payment is a point of sale technology, which uses biometric authentication to identify the user and approve the deduction of funds from a bank account. Fingerprint payment, based on finger scanning, is the most popular biometric payment method. Often, the system uses two-factor authentication, in which the finger scan takes the place of the card swipe and the user types in a PIN as usual. Biometric technologies are fetching the establishment of an extensive array of enormously safe recognition and personal authentication solutions. As the level of transaction fraud and security breaches increases, the need for greatly secure identification and personal verification technologies is becoming apparent. Biometric-based solutions are proficient to offer for confidential financial transactions.

Market Trend

The Use of Machine Learning For Biometric Payments

Rise of Mobile & Multi-Modal Mobile-Based Biometric Authentication

The Arrival of Biometric Payment Cards

Biometrics Boosting Customer Experience

Market Drivers

Rising Fraudulent Payment Incidences Worldwide

The Increased Preference of Consumers towards Biometrics

Payments Have Been the Major Driving Force for the Wide-Scale Adoption of Biometrics in the Consumer

Technology Standardization

Increasing Numbers of Internet and Smart Phone Users

Opportunities

The Emerging Demand from Developing Nations

Significant Opportunities from Financial Institutions

Restraints

Rise of Security Fears among the Consumers

Challenges

A High Cost of Biometric Cards

The study is conducted by collecting data of various companies from the industry, and the base for coverage is NAICS standards. Currently the research report is listed with players like Thales Group (France), Fingerprint Cards (Sweden), IDEX Biometrics ASA (Norway), Fujitsu (Japan), Accenture (Ireland), Nayax (United States), Mastercard (United States), FingoPay (United Kingdom), Precise Biometrics (Sweden) and Visa, Inc. (United States)

The Biometric Paymentsegments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Hardware {Biometric Payment Cards, Scanners, and Others}, Software, Services), Technology (Fingerprint, Voice, Face, Hand geometry, Iris, Signature, Others {Hand vein, Finger vein, Keystroke}), Industry Vertical (Banking and Finance, Health care, Public & Government, Insurance, Retail, Hospitality and Tourism, Education, Agriculture, Others)

On the basis of geographical regions, the Biometric PaymentMarket is segmented broadly into Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The global market is still in its exploratory stage in most of the regions but it holds the promising potential to flourish steadily in coming years. The major companies investing in this market are situated in Canada, U.K., and the US, India, China and some more countries of Asia Pacific region. Consequently, Asia Pacific, North America, and Western Europe are estimated to hold more than half of the market shares, collectively in coming years.

Table of Content

GlobalBiometric PaymentMarket Research Report

Chapter 1:Biometric PaymentMarket Overview

Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Industry (COVID Impact Analysis, Local Reformsetc)

Chapter 3: Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4: Global Revenue (Value) , Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2025)

Chapter 5: Global Revenue (Value), volume, Price Trend by Type (2014-2025)

Chapter 7: Global Market Analysis by Application (2014-2025)

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Benchmarking (2019)

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

