Ad Tech Software Market will Hit Big Revenues in Future |Adoppler, Criteo, NextRoll

What is Ad Tech Software?

The global ad tech software market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2019-2020, according to the AMA study. This is owing to rising global advertisement investments and increasing demand for online advertisement due to rising digital marketing activities. Moreover, the digital transformation of different industry verticals in order to transform their marketing and operational processes in order to remain competitive in the market is another major factor aiding into the growth of the market.

Market Drivers

Rising Global Advertisement Investments

Increasing Demand for Online Advertisement Due to Rising Digital Marketing Activities

Market Trend

Increasing Adoption of Online Advertisement

Restraints

High Cost of Advertisement

Opportunities

Digital Transformation of Industry Verticals

Growing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence In Advertisment Technologies

Challenges

The Threat of Advertisement Fraud

Application (Affiliate Marketing, Search Advertising, Social Media Marketing, Email Marketing, Content Marketing, Website/Landing Page, Paid Display, Search Engine Optimization, Others), Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Industry Verticals (BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Automotive & Transportation, Government, Others), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud-based)

On the basis of geographical regions, the Ad Tech SoftwareMarket is segmented broadly into Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The global market is still in its exploratory stage in most of the regions but it holds the promising potential to flourish steadily in coming years. The major companies investing in this market are situated in Canada, U.K., and the US, India, China and some more countries of Asia Pacific region. Consequently, Asia Pacific, North America, and Western Europe are estimated to hold more than half of the market shares, collectively in coming years.

