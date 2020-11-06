FIELD FORCE AUTOMATION MARKET TO WORTH AT USD 4.45 BILLION BY 2027 | TOP VENDORS ARE ACUMATICA, INC., APPOBILE LABS., ASTEA INTERNATIONAL AND OTHERS

As the coronavirus lockdown stretches on with no certain end in sight, remote technologies, virtual services, and business delivery systems that promote social distancing while sustaining some level of economic activity are experiencing an unsurprising boom.

The outbreak of pandemic COVID-19 all over the world has disturbed the economic and financial structures of the whole world. The world’s topmost economies such as the US, China, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, and many others are on the verge of collapse. Our Analysts at Data Bridge Market Research has conducted a special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and industry experts from the various region to minutely understand the impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation

The report “FIELD FORCE AUTOMATION Market by Offering (Solutions, Services), Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud-Based, and Hybrid), Organization (Small & Medium-Sized Enterprise, Large Enterprise), Application, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026”, published by Data Bridge Market Research

The market is expected to grow USD 4.45 Billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 16.15% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The market data included in Field Force Automation report can be used by businesses to effectively make decisions about business strategies to achieve maximum return on investment (ROI).

Market growth is mainly driven by the benefits of these systems, initiatives from organizations to reduce paper wastage, exponential growth in digital content generation across enterprises, and ease of maintaining compliance.

This market report is truly a key to achieve the new horizon of success. In this Field Force Automation report, company profiles of the key market competitors are Nimap Infotech., Oracle, Salesforce.com, inc, SAP SE, ServiceMax, Trimble Inc., Mize, Inc., Microsoft, LeadSquared, Accruent analysed with respect to company snapshot, geographical presence, product portfolio, and recent developments.

Details of few key market players are given here- Acumatica, Inc., Appobile labs., Astea International Inc., BT, Channelplay Limited, ClickSoftware, FieldEZ, Mobile Field Force Management, Folio3 Software Inc., Industrial and Financial Systems, IFS AB, Kloudq, Bigtincan among other players domestic and global. Market Share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the global Field Force Automation market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Field Force Automation market size analysis for the review period 2019-2026.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price; Field Force Automation market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Field Force Automation market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Field Force Automation report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

Product Segmentation-

Global Field Force Automation Market by Component (Solution, Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), Industry Vertical (IT and Telecom, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics, Construction and Real Estate, Energy and Utilities, Others)

Regional Segments Analysis:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia.)

