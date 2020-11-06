Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | Lintec, 3M, Nitto Denko, Tesa SE

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Pressure-Sensitive Tapes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Pressure-Sensitive Tapes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Research Report: Lintec, 3M, Nitto Denko, Tesa SE, Avery Dennison, Achem, Adhesive Applications, CTT, Necal, PPI Adhesive Products, Scapa Group, Syntac, Shurtape

Types: Single Coated Tape

Double Coated Tape

Adhesive Transfer Tape

Self Wound Tape



Applications: Family

Architecture

Medicine

Industry

Others



The Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Pressure-Sensitive Tapes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Pressure-Sensitive Tapes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Single Coated Tape

1.4.3 Double Coated Tape

1.4.4 Adhesive Transfer Tape

1.4.5 Self Wound Tape

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Family

1.5.3 Architecture

1.5.4 Medicine

1.5.5 Industry

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Lintec

12.1.1 Lintec Corporation Information

12.1.2 Lintec Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Lintec Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Lintec Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Products Offered

12.1.5 Lintec Recent Development

12.2 3M

12.2.1 3M Corporation Information

12.2.2 3M Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 3M Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 3M Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Products Offered

12.2.5 3M Recent Development

12.3 Nitto Denko

12.3.1 Nitto Denko Corporation Information

12.3.2 Nitto Denko Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Nitto Denko Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Nitto Denko Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Products Offered

12.3.5 Nitto Denko Recent Development

12.4 Tesa SE

12.4.1 Tesa SE Corporation Information

12.4.2 Tesa SE Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Tesa SE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Tesa SE Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Products Offered

12.4.5 Tesa SE Recent Development

12.5 Avery Dennison

12.5.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Information

12.5.2 Avery Dennison Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Avery Dennison Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Avery Dennison Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Products Offered

12.5.5 Avery Dennison Recent Development

12.6 Achem

12.6.1 Achem Corporation Information

12.6.2 Achem Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Achem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Achem Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Products Offered

12.6.5 Achem Recent Development

12.7 Adhesive Applications

12.7.1 Adhesive Applications Corporation Information

12.7.2 Adhesive Applications Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Adhesive Applications Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Adhesive Applications Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Products Offered

12.7.5 Adhesive Applications Recent Development

12.8 CTT

12.8.1 CTT Corporation Information

12.8.2 CTT Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 CTT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 CTT Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Products Offered

12.8.5 CTT Recent Development

12.9 Necal

12.9.1 Necal Corporation Information

12.9.2 Necal Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Necal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Necal Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Products Offered

12.9.5 Necal Recent Development

12.10 PPI Adhesive Products

12.10.1 PPI Adhesive Products Corporation Information

12.10.2 PPI Adhesive Products Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 PPI Adhesive Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 PPI Adhesive Products Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Products Offered

12.10.5 PPI Adhesive Products Recent Development

12.12 Syntac

12.12.1 Syntac Corporation Information

12.12.2 Syntac Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Syntac Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Syntac Products Offered

12.12.5 Syntac Recent Development

12.13 Shurtape

12.13.1 Shurtape Corporation Information

12.13.2 Shurtape Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Shurtape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Shurtape Products Offered

12.13.5 Shurtape Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

