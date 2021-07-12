CELL VIABILITY ASSAYS MARKET TOP COMPANIES PROFILE LIKE MERCK KGAA, BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, DANAHER

Global Cell Viability Assays Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.75 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5.30 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.57% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the cell viability assays market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Danaher, BD, Promega Corporation, Biotium, Abcam plc, BioTek Instruments, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Pfizer Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline plc. and Gilead Sciences, Inc., Others.

Global Cell Viability Assays Market By Products (Consumables, Instruments), Cell Type (Human Cells, Microbial Cells, Animal Cells), Applications (Stem Cell Research, Clinical & Diagnostics Applications, Drug Discovery & Development, Basic Research, Other Applications), End-Users (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Hospital & Diagnostics Laboratories, Other End-Users), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Cell Viability Assays Market

Viability means ability to survive or live. Cell viability is a homogeneous method to determine the number of cells that are dead or living on a total cell sample. They are usually based on the ongoing cellular metabolism and enzyme activity. The increase in the cell viability means that there is cell growth while decrease in the cell viability means that toxic effects of compound. To determine the optimal growth conditions of the cell populations often call viability is very useful.

Market Drivers

They can correlate the cell behavior to cell numbers.

Demand for the cell- based arrays is increasing the growth of this market.

Market Restraints

The costs of the instruments are very high, which can be the major factor to restraint the growth of this market.

Lack of the professionals and expert to run these instruments.

The report can answer the following questions:

This report provides an in-depth assessment of the Cell Viability Assays Market presented through sections such as:

Cell Viability Assays Market : Market Overview

Cell Viability Assays Market : Market Overview Major Commercial Developments in the Industry

Market Trends and Dynamics of the Industry

Market Positioning of Major Market Players in the Industry

Current Market Scenario and Future Prospects of the Global Market

Competitive Landscape of the Market

Cell Viability Assays Market Revenue and Forecast by Technology, 2019-2026 ($ million)

Cell Viability Assays Market Revenue and Forecast by End-User, 2019-2026 ($ million)

Cell Viability Assays Market Revenue and Forecast by Geography, 2019-2026 ($ million)

Geographic Coverage

Cell Viability Assays Market Size and Forecast

Segmentation: Global Cell Viability Assays Market

By-Products Consumables Reagents Assay Kits Tetrazolium Reduction Assay Kits MTT Assay Kits Other Tetrazolium Assay Kits Resazurin Cell Viability Assays Kits Calcien- Am Cell Viability Assays Kits Other Assay Kits Microplates Instruments Automated Cell Counters Flow Cytometers Spectrophotometers Cell Imaging and Analysis Systems

By Cell Type Human Cells Microbial Cells Animal Cells

By Applications Stem Cell Research Clinical & Diagnostics Applications Drugs Discovery and Development Basic Research Other Applications

By End-Users Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Academic & Research Institutes Clinical & Diagnostics Applications Hospital & Diagnostics Laboratories

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, DeNovix announces the launch of their CellDrop Automated Cell Counter which does not require expensive, environmentally damaging plastics slides. The main aim is to eliminate the expensive automated cell counter.

In June 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, and Roper Technologies Inc., announced the announced the agreement in which Thermo Fisher will acquire Gatan Inc., subsidiary of Roper for approximately $925 million. The main aim is to enhance the customers by creating an integrated system which connects microscope hardware, software and accessories.

