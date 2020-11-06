Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Market [2020-2026] In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics & Emerging Growth Factors with Prominent Key Players | PAX Labs, STORZ & BICKEL (Canopy Growth Corporation), Arizer

“

The report titled Global Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Medical Cannabis Vaporizers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Medical Cannabis Vaporizers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Medical Cannabis Vaporizers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Medical Cannabis Vaporizers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Medical Cannabis Vaporizers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Medical Cannabis Vaporizers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Medical Cannabis Vaporizers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Medical Cannabis Vaporizers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Medical Cannabis Vaporizers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Medical Cannabis Vaporizers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Medical Cannabis Vaporizers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: PAX Labs, STORZ & BICKEL (Canopy Growth Corporation), Arizer, Apollo Vaporizers, KandyPens, SLANG Worldwide, Ghost Herbal Concepts, Grenco Science, Boundless Technology

Market Segmentation by Product: Portable

Desktop



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospital

Clinic

Other



The Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Medical Cannabis Vaporizers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Medical Cannabis Vaporizers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Medical Cannabis Vaporizers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Medical Cannabis Vaporizers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Medical Cannabis Vaporizers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Medical Cannabis Vaporizers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Medical Cannabis Vaporizers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Portable

1.3.3 Desktop

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Hospital

1.4.3 Clinic

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Production Capacity(2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Production (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Market Trends

2.3.2 Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Market Drivers

2.3.3 Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Market Challenges

2.3.4 Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Medical Cannabis Vaporizers as of 2019)

3.4 Global Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type

4.1 Global Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.3 Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.3 Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 Japan

6.5.1 Japan Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.5.4 Japan Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 China

6.6.1 China Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 China Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.6.4 China Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.7.1 Southeast Asia Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 Southeast Asia Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in Southeast Asia

6.7.4 Southeast Asia Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.8 India

6.8.1 India Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.2 India Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.3 Key Players Market Share in India

6.8.4 India Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 UAE

8 Company Profiles

8.1 PAX Labs

8.1.1 PAX Labs Corporation Information

8.1.2 PAX Labs Business Overview and Total Revenue and Total Revenue

8.1.3 PAX Labs Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Products and Services

8.1.5 PAX Labs SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 PAX Labs Recent Developments

8.2 STORZ & BICKEL (Canopy Growth Corporation)

8.2.1 STORZ & BICKEL (Canopy Growth Corporation) Corporation Information

8.2.2 STORZ & BICKEL (Canopy Growth Corporation) Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.2.3 STORZ & BICKEL (Canopy Growth Corporation) Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Products and Services

8.2.5 STORZ & BICKEL (Canopy Growth Corporation) SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 STORZ & BICKEL (Canopy Growth Corporation) Recent Developments

8.3 Arizer

8.3.1 Arizer Corporation Information

8.3.2 Arizer Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.3.3 Arizer Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Products and Services

8.3.5 Arizer SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Arizer Recent Developments

8.4 Apollo Vaporizers

8.4.1 Apollo Vaporizers Corporation Information

8.4.2 Apollo Vaporizers Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.4.3 Apollo Vaporizers Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Products and Services

8.4.5 Apollo Vaporizers SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Apollo Vaporizers Recent Developments

8.5 KandyPens

8.5.1 KandyPens Corporation Information

8.5.2 KandyPens Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.5.3 KandyPens Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Products and Services

8.5.5 KandyPens SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 KandyPens Recent Developments

8.6 SLANG Worldwide

8.6.1 SLANG Worldwide Corporation Information

8.6.2 SLANG Worldwide Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.6.3 SLANG Worldwide Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Products and Services

8.6.5 SLANG Worldwide SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 SLANG Worldwide Recent Developments

8.7 Ghost Herbal Concepts

8.7.1 Ghost Herbal Concepts Corporation Information

8.7.2 Ghost Herbal Concepts Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.7.3 Ghost Herbal Concepts Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Products and Services

8.7.5 Ghost Herbal Concepts SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Ghost Herbal Concepts Recent Developments

8.8 Grenco Science

8.8.1 Grenco Science Corporation Information

8.8.2 Grenco Science Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.8.3 Grenco Science Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Products and Services

8.8.5 Grenco Science SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Grenco Science Recent Developments

8.9 Boundless Technology

8.9.1 Boundless Technology Corporation Information

8.9.2 Boundless Technology Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.9.3 Boundless Technology Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Products and Services

8.9.5 Boundless Technology SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Boundless Technology Recent Developments

9 Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.5 Southeast Asia

9.3.6 India

10 Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Sales Channels

11.2.2 Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Distributors

11.3 Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

”