Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market (Covid 19 Update) In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, Applications & Emerging Growth Factors

Global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.17 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to increased occurrence of chronic diseases, technology advances in API manufacturing and increasing generic significance.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market are Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca, Aurobindo Pharma, BASF SE, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., LUPIN., Mylan N.V., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Piramal Pharma Solutions, Sandoz International GmbH, Saneca Pharmaceuticals a. s and others.

Market Drivers

Increased occurrence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of the market

Technology advances in API Manufacturing is propelling the growth of the market

Increasing generic significance is boosting the growth of the market

Increasing implementation of artificial intelligence-based drug discovery instruments is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Drug costs monitoring strategies throughout countries is hampering the growth of the market

Strong rivalry among manufacturers of the API is hindering the growth of the market

Growing development of anti-counterfeit drugs is restricting the growth of the market

Competitive Analysis:

Global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

The Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market report provides insights on the following pointers:-

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the market To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market” and its commercial landscape Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market

To understand the future outlook and prospects for Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market analysis and forecast.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, The Serdex Company, which is a subsidiary of Seppic, has been created to manufacture the primary component of this drug, TECA Pharma. SEPPIC, following its recent acquirement of Serdex, is now supplying its customers with this API with TECA Pharma Good Production Procedures certification and an Active Substance Master File to assist with statutory handling.

In September 2018, Lonza Pharma & Biotech announced the start of its quickly-intermediate pharmaceutical production project. The project optimizes chemical production installations at the company’s Visp (CH) facility to tackle growing worldwide early-stage supply safety and performance issues. Lonza is offering its clients an embedded supply chain from non-GMP late intermediates to CGMP sophisticated intermediates and APIs.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market report effectively provides required features of the global market for the population and for the business looking people for mergers & acquisitions, making investments, new vendors or concerned in searching for the appreciated global market research facilities. It offers sample on the size, offer, and development rate of the market. The Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market report provides the complete structure and fundamental overview of the industry market.

