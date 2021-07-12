Medical Cannabis Market (Covid 19 Update) In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, Applications & Emerging Growth Factors

The market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are evaluated in the persuasive Medical Cannabis Market marketing report. The report gives market analysis by taking into account market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the industry. This market report estimates 2020-2027 market development trends for industry. The report also provides the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also performed here. Lastly, the report makes few important proposals for a new project of Medical Cannabis Market before evaluating its feasibility.

Medical cannabis market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 82.19 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 20.25% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing awareness about the advantages of cannabis is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Global Medical Cannabis Market Scope and Market Size

Medical cannabis market is segmented of the basis of species, derivatives, application and route of administration. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on species, the medical cannabis market is segmented into cannabis indica, sativa and hybrid.

Derivatives segment of the medical cannabis market is segmented into cannabidiol (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and others.

The application segment of the medical cannabis market is divided into pharmaceutical industry, research and development centers and others.

Based on route of administration, the medical cannabis market is bifurcated into oral solutions and capsules, smoking, vaporizers, topicals and others.

The major players covered in the medical cannabis market report are

Canopy Growth Corporation,

GW Pharmaceuticals plc.,

Aurora Cannabis.,

Aphria Medical Cannabis,

MedReleaf Corp,

CanniMed Ltd,

United Cannabis.,

The Peace Naturals Project Inc.,

Less side effects of the cannabis as compared to the other treatment options is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as rising ageing population, increasing clinical trials and research development activities, rising disposable income, and rising healthcare spending will drive the medical cannabis market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Global Medical Cannabis Market,By Species (Cannabis Indica, Sativa, Hybrid), Derivatives (Cannabidiol (CBD), Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), Others), Application (Pharmaceutical Industry, Research and Development Centers, Others), Route of Administration (Oral Solutions and Capsules, Smoking, Vaporizers, Topicals, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Market Trends and Forecast to 2027

Medical Cannabis Market Country Level Analysis

Medical cannabis market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country,species, derivatives, application and route of administration as referenced above.

The countries covered in the medical cannabis market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The country section of the medical cannabis market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Strategic Key attributes of the report:

• The 360-degree Medical Cannabis Market overview based on a global and regional level

• Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level

• A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants

• Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans and SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations

• Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Medical Cannabis Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

• Competitors – In this section, various Medical Cannabis Market industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

• Production Analysis – Production of the Medical Cannabis Market is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Medical Cannabis Market key players is also covered.

• Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Medical Cannabis Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

• Other analyses – Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Medical Cannabis Market.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Medical cannabis market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for medical cannabis market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the medical cannabis market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

To comprehend Medical Cannabis Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Medical Cannabis Market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

The Medical Cannabis Market report provides insights on the following pointers:-

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the market To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Medical Cannabis Market” and its commercial landscape Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the Medical Cannabis Market

To understand the future outlook and prospects for Medical Cannabis Market analysis and forecast.

Competitive Landscape and Medical Cannabis Market Share Analysis

Medical cannabis market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to medical cannabis market.

