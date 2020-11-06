Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Market overview, Ongoing Trends, Latest Advancement and Demand 2020 to 2026 | Solenis, Arkema, BASF

“

The report titled Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Solenis, Arkema, BASF, Mitsubishi Chemical, Mitsui Chemical, Stora Enso, Sierra Coating Technologies, Teknos, Cortec Corporation, Michelman, OMNOVA Solutions, Sonoco Products Company, Metsä Board

Market Segmentation by Product: Advanced Aqueous Polymers

Bioploymers

PLA

Other Bio-based Plastics



Market Segmentation by Application: Chemical Industry

Food and Beverage Industry

Automotive Industry

Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry

Others



The Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board market?

Table of Contents:

1 Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Market Overview

1.1 Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Product Overview

1.2 Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Advanced Aqueous Polymers

1.2.2 Bioploymers

1.2.3 PLA

1.2.4 Other Bio-based Plastics

1.3 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board by Application

4.1 Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Segment by Application

4.1.1 Chemical Industry

4.1.2 Food and Beverage Industry

4.1.3 Automotive Industry

4.1.4 Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board by Application

4.5.2 Europe Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board by Application

5 North America Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Business

10.1 Solenis

10.1.1 Solenis Corporation Information

10.1.2 Solenis Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Solenis Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Solenis Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Products Offered

10.1.5 Solenis Recent Developments

10.2 Arkema

10.2.1 Arkema Corporation Information

10.2.2 Arkema Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Arkema Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Solenis Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Products Offered

10.2.5 Arkema Recent Developments

10.3 BASF

10.3.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.3.2 BASF Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 BASF Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 BASF Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Products Offered

10.3.5 BASF Recent Developments

10.4 Mitsubishi Chemical

10.4.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

10.4.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Products Offered

10.4.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Developments

10.5 Mitsui Chemical

10.5.1 Mitsui Chemical Corporation Information

10.5.2 Mitsui Chemical Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Mitsui Chemical Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Mitsui Chemical Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Products Offered

10.5.5 Mitsui Chemical Recent Developments

10.6 Stora Enso

10.6.1 Stora Enso Corporation Information

10.6.2 Stora Enso Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Stora Enso Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Stora Enso Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Products Offered

10.6.5 Stora Enso Recent Developments

10.7 Sierra Coating Technologies

10.7.1 Sierra Coating Technologies Corporation Information

10.7.2 Sierra Coating Technologies Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Sierra Coating Technologies Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Sierra Coating Technologies Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Products Offered

10.7.5 Sierra Coating Technologies Recent Developments

10.8 Teknos

10.8.1 Teknos Corporation Information

10.8.2 Teknos Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Teknos Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Teknos Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Products Offered

10.8.5 Teknos Recent Developments

10.9 Cortec Corporation

10.9.1 Cortec Corporation Corporation Information

10.9.2 Cortec Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Cortec Corporation Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Cortec Corporation Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Products Offered

10.9.5 Cortec Corporation Recent Developments

10.10 Michelman

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Michelman Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Michelman Recent Developments

10.11 OMNOVA Solutions

10.11.1 OMNOVA Solutions Corporation Information

10.11.2 OMNOVA Solutions Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 OMNOVA Solutions Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 OMNOVA Solutions Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Products Offered

10.11.5 OMNOVA Solutions Recent Developments

10.12 Sonoco Products Company

10.12.1 Sonoco Products Company Corporation Information

10.12.2 Sonoco Products Company Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Sonoco Products Company Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Sonoco Products Company Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Products Offered

10.12.5 Sonoco Products Company Recent Developments

10.13 Metsä Board

10.13.1 Metsä Board Corporation Information

10.13.2 Metsä Board Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Metsä Board Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Metsä Board Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Products Offered

10.13.5 Metsä Board Recent Developments

11 Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Industry Trends

11.4.2 Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Market Drivers

11.4.3 Sustainable Barrier Coatings in Paper and Board Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”