Global Breakthrough Therapy (BT) Designation Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects During 2020 – 2026||Eli Lilly and Company, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Sanofi, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Breakthrough Therapy (BT) Designation Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 57.56 billion to an estimated value of USD 167.10 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for cancer therapies is driving the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the breakthrough therapy (BT) designation market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Janssen Global Services, LLC, Eli Lilly and Company, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Sanofi, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Amgen Inc, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Alexion, Merck KGaA, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Exelixis, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2015, Lucentis has got dsignation from US Food and Drug Administration for their Breakthrough Therapy (BT) designation which is specially designed for the diabetic patients. FDA gave them approval on the basis of result of RISE and RIDE phase 3 trials.

In April 2015, DBV Technologies announced that there Viaskin Peanut patch has received the Breakthrough Therapy” (BT) designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This Viaksin targets the antigen-presenting cells so that they can directly apply superficial layers of the skin.

Market Drivers

Increasing demand for orphan drugs among consumer is driving the growth of this market.

Increasing adoption of BT status in molecules is driving the market.

Market Restraints

Expensive cost of the BT drug is restraining the growth of this market.

Availability of generics is restraining the market growth.

Segmentation: Global Breakthrough Therapy (BT) Designation Market

By Application Oncology Infectious Diseases Rare Diseases Autoimmune Diseases Pulmonary Diseases Neurological Disorders Others

By End- User Hospital Clinic Research Institute Laboratories

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



