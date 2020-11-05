FARM ANIMAL DRUG MARKET DEMAND, OPPORTUNITY, SHARE ANALYSIS AND TOP COMPANIES VETOQUINOL, VIRBAC, ZOETIS, KYORITSUSEIYAKU CORPORATION, NIPPON ZENYAKU KOGYO CO., LTD

Global Farm Animal Drug Market By Product Type (Anti-Infective, Parasiticides, Anti-inflammatory, Anesthetics, Analgesics, Hormones and Related Products, Others), Animal Type (Livestock Animals, Equine), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Topical, Others), Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global farm animal drug market are Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Ceva, Elanco, Idexx Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Phibro Animal Health Corporation., Vetoquinol, Virbac, Zoetis, Kyoritsuseiyaku Corporation, Nippon Zenyaku Kogyo Co., Ltd., Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited., SeQuent, Ashish Life Science., Ouro Fino Saude Animal, Dechra Pharmaceuticals.

The global farm animal drug market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 25421.46 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.58% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for contaminated free meat and proteins and rising consumption of fresh meat are the factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition:

Farm animals drugs are specially designed for the treatment of the diseases related to animals. They are mainly designed for diagnosis and prevention of diseases in animals. They are very useful for animals as it used to maintain good health of the farm animals. Anti- inflammatory, anesthetics, hormones, anti- effective etc. are some of the common products of the farm animal drugs. Increasing demand for farm drugs in medical substance is the factor fueling the market growth.

Market Drivers

Rising usage of farm drugs in medical substances is driving the market growth

Increasing prevalence for branded and good quality pharmaceuticals and drugs is another factor driving market

Rising production of anti-infective and penetration of parasiticides is driving market

Growing demand for contaminated free meats and protein is driving market.

Market Restraints

Dearth of awareness about the usage of drugs for animal is restraining the market growth

Strict government rules related to the usage of farm animal drugs is another factor restraining market.

Lack of skilled and trained professionals is another factor restraining market.

Segmentation:

By Product Type

Anti-Infective

Parasiticides Endo-parasiticides Ecto-parasiticides Endectocides

Anti-inflammatory

Anesthetics

Analgesics

Hormones and Related Products

Others

By Animal Type

Livestock Animals Ruminants Swine Poultry

Equine

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Topical

Others

By Distribution Channel

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2016, Dechra Pharmaceuticals announced that they are opening their new laboratory in Croatian capital Zagreb so that they can expand their experimental treatments. It will help the company to expand them in the lucrative poultry vaccine market so that they can strengthen their position in the market.

In April 2014, Eli Lilly and Company announced that they acquired Novartis Animal Health so that they can expand their animal health business, Elanco. This will also help the company to acquire, six dedicated research and development facilities, nine manufacturing sites, and their portfolio of approximately 600 products. This acquisition will help the company to expand their product portfolio and create new more innovations so that they can meet the need and requirement of the people.

Competitive Analysis: Global Farm Animal Drug Market

Global farm animal drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of farm animal drug market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

