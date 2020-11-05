Global Phototherapy Equipment Market Future Challenges And Industry Growth Outlook 2026 | |Natus Medical Incorporated.,  Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd,  Atom Medical Corp. , nice Neotech Medical Systems

Phototherapy equipment market is registering a substantial CAGR of 6.02 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising increase in neonatal jaundice occurrence, increasing number of premature and low-weight birth and increase in skin disease.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global phototherapy equipment market are General Electric, Signify Holding. , Natus Medical Incorporated., Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd, Atom Medical Corp. , nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., National Biological Corp., Solarc Systems Inc, Hospital Supply Company Pvt. Ltd., The Daavlin Company., Endodoctor GmbH. Hospital and Homecare Medical Devices Co. LTD , Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Kernel Medical Equipment Co.,LTD. VirtualExpo Group , Olives India., Healicom Medical Equipment Co Ltd., DermNet New Zealand Trust., avihealthcare, Krupa Medi Scan, Korrida Medical Systems, among others.

Insights of the report

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Phototherapy Equipment market. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Phototherapy Equipment market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies. All the Challenges and growth opportunities in the Phototherapy Equipment market along with the market drivers and restrains.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Safaricom Foundation introduced an infant Sh8 million unit. It helps to enhance motherly and neo-natal healthcare services in the Lamu by installation of new incubators, newborn baby oxygen masks, a phototherapy unit, and digital equipment. This facility ensures better healthcare for Lamu residents.

In March 2019, Aesthetic Technology Ltd announced the launch of Tri-Wave MD and the Flex, designed for photodynamic therapy. That device supplies all three wavelengths at an enhanced optical power concurrently. The Flex has also delivered the same feature as Tri-Wave MD deliver but it can also use on face and body. The innovations associated with these products will help the company capture a greater market share and expand its presence in the phototherapy equipment offerings

Market Drivers

Increasing neonatal jaundice occurrence is driving the growth of the market

The number of premature and low-weight births is increasing which is propelling the growth of the market

Increased skin disease rates is boosting the growth of the market,

Launch of technologically advanced phototherapy equipment and growing led-based phototherapy equipment implementation is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints

High utilization of additional treatment methods is hampering the growth of the market

Strict FDA supervisory guidelines for the sanction of new devices is restricting the growth of the market

Product recollection is hindering the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Phototherapy Equipment Market

By Product

CFL Phototherapy

LED Phototherapy

Others

By type

Conventional Phototherapy Equipment Conventional Phototherapy Equipment With Fluorescent Lamps Full-Body Phototherapy Equipment Partial-Body Phototherapy Equipment Conventional Phototherapy Equipment With Compact Fluorescent Lamps

Led-Based Phototherapy Equipment

Fiber-optic Phototherapy Equipment

By Disease Indication

Neonatal Jaundice

Skin Diseases Psoriasis Eczema Other Skin Diseases

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care Settings

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

