Conductive Inks Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 3.7 Billion by 2025” –ReportsnReports

Conductive Inks Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2025.

The Conductive Inks Market size is projected to grow from USD 3.0 Billion in 2020 to USD 3.7 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2020 and 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Conductive Inks Market:

DowDuPont (US)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Heraeus Holding GmbH (Germany)

Johnson Matthey (UK)

Poly-Ink (France)

Sun Chemical Corporation (US)

NovaCentrix (US)

Creative Materials Inc. (US)

Applied Ink Solutions (US)

Vorbeck Materials (US)

The conductive polymer inks segment is projected to be the fastest-growing type, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The electrical properties of the polymers can be customized according to the application through organic synthesis. These materials successfully combine the electrical properties of metals, such as low cost, resistance to corrosion, and lightweight, with the advantages of polymers.

Photovoltaics was the largest application of the market in 2018 due to the high demand for conductive inks in the PV application for screen printing technology. Rising energy costs, coupled with climate change, are increasing the dependency on renewable energy sources such as the PV photovoltaics technology, which captures the solar energy and transforms it into electricity through the PV effect.

Research Coverage:

The report covers the conductive inks market and its use in different applications across various regions. It estimates the size of the conductive inks market for 2018 and forecasts the growth potential of the market across different segments. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies adopted by them.