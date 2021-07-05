Trending Report on Smart Transportation Market Analysis | By Company Profiles | Size | Share | Growth | Trends and Forecast To 2025

Smart Transportation Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2025.

The Smart Transportation Market size is projected to grow from USD 94.5 Billion in 2020 to USD 156.5 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.6% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Smart Transportation Market:

Thales Group (France)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

Siemens AG (Germany)

IBM Corporation (US)

Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

SAP (Germany)

Cubic Corporation (US)

Alstom (France)

Bombardier Inc. (Canada)

Toshiba (Japan)

Harris Corporation (US)

Saab AB (Sweden)

Veson Nautical (Massachusetts)

BASS Software (Norway)

Bentley Systems (US)

Indra Sistemas (Spain)

Trimble (US)

TomTom International BV. (Netherlands)

Amadeus IT Group SA (Spain)

Conduent (US)

Kapsch (Austria)

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

Descartes (Canada)

Accenture (Ireland)

DNV GL (Norway)

The smart transportation market is segmented into four transportation mode: roadways, railways, airways and maritime. Air transportation is an important transportation mode in the global smart transportation market. With the growing urbanization across the globe, the airways industry has evolved over the years. The demand for aviation services has increased significantly in the last decade.

“Solutions in the roadways transportation mode to lead the market during the forecast period”

The solution segment of the roadways transportation mode of the smart transportation market includes smart ticketing, parking management, traffic management, passenger information, freight information, and vehicle telematics and others (GIS tracking, commercial vehicle operations, and security).

“Smart ticketing solution segment of the railways transportation mode to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

The smart ticketing solution is an intelligent solution, which includes integrated ticketing, onboard ticketing, online ticketing, mobile application ticketing, and smart card system. It enables smooth passenger flow by enabling a comfortable passenger experience. It reduces dependence on cash and other payment methods, which aid in smooth transitions and improve journey time.

Competitive Landscape of Smart Transportation Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Scenario

2.1 New Product Launches And Product Development

2.2 Contracts

2.3 Mergers And Acquisitions

2.4 Agreements, Collaborations, And Partnerships

Reason to access this report:

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall smart transportation market and its segments. This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.