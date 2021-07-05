4.4% Growth Rate for Liquid Fertilizers Market by 2025 | Global Forecast, Trends, Opportunity and Industry Analysis

Liquid Fertilizers Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2025.

The Global Liquid Fertilizers Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 2.4 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.0 Billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 4.4%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Liquid Fertilizers Market:

Nutrien, Ltd. (Canada)

Yara International ASA (Norway)

Israel Chemical Ltd. (Israel)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM) (Chile)

The Mosaic Company (US)

EuroChem Group (Switzerland)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.(US)

OCP Group (Morocco)

OCI Nitrogen (Netherlands)

Wilbur-Ellis (US), Compass Minerals (US)

Kugler (US), Haifa Group (Israel)

COMPO Expert GmbH (Germany)

AgroLiquid (US)

Plant Food Company, Inc. (US)

Foxfarm Soil and Fertilizer Company (California)

Agro Bio Chemicals (India)

AgzonAgro (India)

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact the global liquid fertilizers industry. The supply chain has been disrupted due to the government imposition of lockdown across many regions. This has reduced many stakeholders involved in supply chain from taking the products to consumers.

Nitrogen is one of the most-widely consumed nutrients among all the macro and micro elements required for plant growth. It is used to build amino acids, which produce proteins, and take part in almost every biochemical reaction performed in a plant. Inadequate nitrogen (N) availability in the soil is a common problem that farmers often witness.

By crop type, the liquid fertilizers market is segmented into cereals & grains, oil seeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and other segments.The dominance of the cereals & grains segment is attributed to the increasing consumption of liquid fertilizers for these crops, particularly in the Asian and North American countries.

Competitive Landscape of Liquid Fertilizers Market:

