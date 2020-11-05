LiCoO2 Battery Market to see Huge Growth by 2025 | Panasonic  , Samsung SDI, LG Chem, Sony

LiCoO2 is a type of lithium-ion battery, it consists of a cobalt oxide cathode and a graphite carbon anode. The cathode has a layered structure and during discharge, lithium ions move from the anode to the cathode. The flow reverses on the charge. Furthermore, these batteries are used extensively in portable electronics, this chemistry has good performance and relatively safe. Its high specific energy makes Li-cobalt the popular choice for mobile phones, laptops, and digital cameras.

The Global LiCoO2 Battery Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Panasonic , Samsung SDI, LG Chem, Sony, Wanxiang Group , Hitachi, Tianjin Lishen, Hefei Guoxuan, OptimumNano, DLG Electronics

Market Trends:

Mostly Using For Consumer Electronics

Market Drivers:

The Growing Need for Energy Storage

The Increasing e-bikes, Electrification of Tools, and Other Battery Applications

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Significant Facets concerning the Report:

– LiCoO2 Battery Market Summary

-Fiscal Effect on Economy

-LiCoO2 Battery Market Competition

-LiCoO2 Battery Market Analysis by Application

-Industrial Chain, Down-stream Buyers and Sourcing Strategy

-Distributors/Traders, Marketing Strategy Analysis

-Facets, Market Effect, Diagnosis

-Market Forecast

-The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the LiCoO2 Battery Market have also been included in the study.

