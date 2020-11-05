B2B Payments Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants: American Express, Ant Financial Services, Bottomline

B2B payments are payments made between two merchants for services or goods. Paper checks are still the most common way for businesses to pay each other. Digital B2B payments solutions make it faster to issue, receive, and process payments, all of which can improve a businessâ€™s cash flow. The increasing investment by venture capital and private equity funds in the space is one of the key drivers of the market.

The Global B2B Payments Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

American Express, Ant Financial Services, Bottomline Technologies, Inc., Coupa Software , FleetCor Technologies, Inc. , Intuit Inc., JPMorgan Chase, SAP SE , PayPal Holdings Inc., Square, Inc. , Zelle, Apple, Samsung, Google

Market Trends:

Payment Automation on the Rise

The Rise of Flexible Payment Options

Collaboration and Simplified Integrations

The Evolution of B2B Relationships

Commercial Cards Have Been Gradually Gaining Traction in B2B Payments, Especially in Areas like Employee E

Market Drivers:

The Increasing Investment by Venture Capital and Private Equity Funds in the Space

Advances in Technology and Actionable Real-Time Data

The Surging Need for Customizable Payment Solutions among the Businesses Owing to Rapidly Changing Merchant Needs

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global B2B Payments Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global B2B Payments market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global B2B Payments Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global B2B Payments

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global B2B Payments Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global B2B Payments market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global B2B Payments Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

Who are the top 20 players operating in the Global B2B Payments market?

market? What covers the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the B2B Payments industry?

industry? What are the growth trends in the market at the segmental and overall market levels?

Which are the untapped emerging regions in the B2B Payments market?

market? What are the recent application areas in the market?

