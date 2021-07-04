Trending Report on Gelcoat Market to Grow at 13.2% CAGR to 2025

The global report titled “Gelcoat Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=426414

The Global Gelcoat Market size is projected to grow from USD 974 Million in 2020 to USD 1,808 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 13.2% between 2020 and 2025.

Excellent chemical resistance, durability, and strength of epoxy resin make it suitable for manufacturing gelcoat. Due to thermal and mechanical properties offered by epoxy resin-based gelcoat, such as resistance to corrosive liquids, excellent electrical insulation, good performance at elevated temperatures, lower styrene emission as compared with polyester resins, and good adhesion strength to different varieties of reinforcements., makes it most promising segment.

Access full report with all information @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=426414

The wind energy industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in terms of value. Chemical protection and UV resistance properties of gelcoat are increasing its use in the wind energy industry Wind is an important source of renewable energy, and wind turbine blades are the key components in wind power generation system.

Due to COVID-19, numerous wind blade manufacturers and automotive companies have halted their production sites across various countries that has led to reduced demand for composites, which affected the gelcoat demand in Asian countries.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1- 40%, Tier 2- 33%, and Tier 3- 27%

By Designation – C Level- 50%, Director Level- 20%, and Others- 30%

By Region – North America- 50%, Europe- 20%, APAC- 15%, Latin America-10%, MEA-5%,

Top Companies Profiled in the Gelcoat Market:

HK Research Corporation (US)

Scott Bader (UK)

Ineos (UK)

Bufa Composite Systems Gmbh (Germany)

Allnex (Germany)

Alpha Owens Corning (US)

PolyntReichold (US)

Turkuaz Polyester (Turkey)

PoliyaComposites Resins and Polymers(Turkey)

InterplasticCorportion(US)

Reason to purchase this report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall gelcoat market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights and position their businesses and market strategies in a better way.