Trending Report on Automotive TIC Market with COVID-19 impact, by Service (Testing, Inspection, Certification), Sourcing, Application.

The global report titled “Automotive TIC Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market.

The Automotive TIC Market is expected to grow from USD 16.5 Billion in 2020 to USD 20.5 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.3%.

In the TIC ecosystem, certification services validate the test and inspection results against a range of pre-specified standards set by governments, international standardization institutions, or clients. In the current scenario, certification services are widely used by manufacturers to demonstrate if their products adhere to the government/regulatory mandates, as well as to improve the marketability of their offerings.

Vehicle inspection is the process of inspecting vehicles to ensure that they conform to safety and emission regulations mandated by national or subnational governments. Vehicles have to undergo a safety inspection before registration. Vehicle inspection services are performed for new, as well as used/resale vehicles.

Europe is an important hub for the automotive sector owing to the presence of major automobile manufacturing companies such as Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Volkswagen AG (Germany), and Daimler AG (Germany). Consistent development of vehicle-to-vehicle, vehicle-to-infrastructure, and in-vehicle entertainment technologies is expected to drive the studied market during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Automotive TIC Market:

DEKRA SE (DEKRA) (Germany)

TÜV SÜD Group (TÜV SÜD) (Germany)

Applus Services S.A. (Applus+) (Spain)

SGS Group (SGS) (Switzerland)

TÜV Nord Group (TÜV Nord) (Germany)

TÜV Rheinland Group (TÜV Rheinland) (Germany)

Bureau Veritas S.A. (Bureau Veritas) (France)

Intertek Group PLC (Intertek) (UK)

Eurofins Scientific (Eurofins) (Luxembourg)

Element Materials Technology (Element) (UK)

Lloyd’s Register Group Limited (Lloyd’s) (UK)

MISTRAS Group Inc. (MISTRAS) (US)

Research Coverage:

The study covers the automotive TIC market. It aims to estimate the size and growth potential of this market across different segments, such as by service type, sourcing type, application, and geography. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.