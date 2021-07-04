Trending Report on Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market to Grow at 9.3% CAGR to 2025

The global report titled “Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3530863

The Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market is projected to grow from USD 2.3 Billion in 2020 to USD 3.6 Billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market:

Daifuku (Japan)

JBT (US)

KION (Germany)

KUKA (Germany)

Toyota Industries (Japan)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (US)

Oceaneering (US)

E&K Automation (Germany)

Seegrid (US)

SSI Schaefer (Germany)

COVID-19 has emerged as a global pandemic that has spread across 215 countries worldwide and disrupted various industries around the world. The prominent players across industries have been affected by this pandemic. The foreseeable decline in the growth of end-user industries may have a considerable direct impact on the AGV market.

Access full report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3530863

The customized and hybrid AGVs are witnessing high adoption rates across the world. Manufacturers are designing hybrid and customized AGVs to cater to the varying material handling requirements of different industries. They aid in moving and handling almost all types of industrial load—from small parts to heavy pallets.

The automotive industry is expected to hold the largest share of the AGV market during the forecast period. Key factors such as growing after-sales spare parts market, increasing levels of customization in vehicles, and the need to ensure availability of various parts required in assembling of a vehicle are driving the implementation of AGVs in the automotive industry.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 25%

By Designation – C-level – 48%, Director-level – 33%, and Manager-level – 19%

By Region – North America – 35%, Europe – 18%, APAC – 40%, and RoW – 7%

Competitive Landscape of Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market:

1 Overview

2 Ranking Of Players In Agv Market

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionaries

3.2 Innovators

3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Competitive Situations & Trends

4.1 Product Launches

4.2 Expansions, Partnerships, And Collaborations

4.3 Acquisitions

4.4 Contracts And Agreements

Research Coverage:

The AGV market has been segmented into type,navigation technology,industry, and region. Based on type, the market has been segmented into two vehicles, unit load carriers, pallet trucks, assembly line vehicles, forklift trucks, and others.Based on navigation type, the AGV market has been segmented into laser guidance, magnetic guidance, inductive guidance, optical taoe guidance, vision guidance, and others.