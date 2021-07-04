Trending Report on Process Automation & Instrumentation Market to Grow at 2.6% CAGR to 2025

The global report titled “Process Automation & Instrumentation Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market.

The Process Automation and Instrumentation Market is expected to be valued at USD 67.4 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 76.8 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.6%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Process Automation & Instrumentation Market:

ABB (Switzerland)

Siemens (Germany)

Emerson Electric (US)

Schneider Electric (France)

and Honeywell International (US)

General Electric (US)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

Rockwell Automation (US)

Endress+Hauser (Switzerland)

Yokogawa Electric (Japan)

HollySys (China)

DCS is a digital automated industrial control system (ICS) that uses geographically distributed loops through a factory, machine, or control area. Unlike a centralized control system that operates all machines, a DCS allows each section of a machine to have its own dedicated controller that runs the operation. Rising demand for energy & power, emergence of open source DCS solutions, and cost and time effectiveness are primarily driving the growth of the DCS market.

Field instruments play a important role in process control by measuring key elements such as temperature, pressure, flow, and level. Field instruments assist in managing plant assets, enhancing plant safety, and optimizing overall production processes through data acquisition, control, and measurement.

The pharmaceuticals industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global process automation and instrumentation market. This is because of the need of handling complex processes in this industry and increasing competition in the industry and legislations related to this industry.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 = 35%, Tier 2 = 50%, and Tier 3 = 15%

By Designation Level: C-Level = 40%, Directors = 45%, and Others = 15%

By Region: North America = 30%, Europe = 25%, APAC = 40%, and RoW = 5 %

Competitive Landscape of Process Automation & Instrumentation Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Analysis

2.1 Market Ranking Analysis: Process Automation & Instrumentation Market, 2019

2.2 Revenue Growth And Profit Margin Analysis For Top Selected Companies In Process Automation And Instrumentation Market

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

3.1 Visionaries

3.2 Innovators

3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Strength Of Product Portfolio

5 Business Strategy Excellence

6 Competitive Situation And Trends

6.1 Agreements, Contracts, Joint Ventures, Collaborations & Partnerships

6.2 Product Launches

6.3 Acquisitions And Expansions

Research Coverage:

The research report on the global process automation and instrumentation market covers different segments, namely instrument, solution, industry, and geography. The market is segmented by instrument into field instrument, control valve, and analytical instrument. The market is segmented by solution into PLC, DCS, SCADA, HMI, safety automation, APC, and MES.