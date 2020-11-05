DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Emerging Trend,Growth,Revenue 2026|GE, Canadian Solar, First Solar

The global DG Rooftop Solar PV market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global DG Rooftop Solar PV market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global DG Rooftop Solar PV market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global DG Rooftop Solar PV market, such as ., GE, Canadian Solar, First Solar, SunPower, Sharp, Solarworld, Eging PV, Kyocera Solar, GCL, Jinko Solar, Trina Solar, JA Solar, Yingli Green Energy, Hanwha, Risen, Longi Solar Market They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global DG Rooftop Solar PV market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global DG Rooftop Solar PV market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global DG Rooftop Solar PV market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global DG Rooftop Solar PV industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global DG Rooftop Solar PV market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global DG Rooftop Solar PV market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global DG Rooftop Solar PV market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global DG Rooftop Solar PV market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of.

Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Market by Product: , Crystalline Silicon, Thin Film Market

Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Market by Application: Non-residential, Residential

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global DG Rooftop Solar PV market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the DG Rooftop Solar PV market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the DG Rooftop Solar PV industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global DG Rooftop Solar PV market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global DG Rooftop Solar PV market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global DG Rooftop Solar PV market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top DG Rooftop Solar PV Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Crystalline Silicon

1.3.3 Thin Film

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Non-residential

1.4.3 Residential 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Production Capacity(2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Production (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Trends

2.3.2 DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Drivers

2.3.3 DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Challenges

2.3.4 DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key DG Rooftop Solar PV Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by DG Rooftop Solar PV Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by DG Rooftop Solar PV Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by DG Rooftop Solar PV Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by DG Rooftop Solar PV Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by DG Rooftop Solar PV Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by DG Rooftop Solar PV Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by DG Rooftop Solar PV Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in DG Rooftop Solar PV as of 2019)

3.4 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers DG Rooftop Solar PV Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into DG Rooftop Solar PV Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers DG Rooftop Solar PV Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type

4.1 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.3 DG Rooftop Solar PV Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.3 DG Rooftop Solar PV Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America DG Rooftop Solar PV Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America DG Rooftop Solar PV Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America DG Rooftop Solar PV Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe DG Rooftop Solar PV Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe DG Rooftop Solar PV Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe DG Rooftop Solar PV Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 Japan

6.5.1 Japan DG Rooftop Solar PV Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan DG Rooftop Solar PV Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.5.4 Japan DG Rooftop Solar PV Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 China

6.6.1 China DG Rooftop Solar PV Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 China DG Rooftop Solar PV Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.6.4 China DG Rooftop Solar PV Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.7.1 Southeast Asia DG Rooftop Solar PV Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 Southeast Asia DG Rooftop Solar PV Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in Southeast Asia

6.7.4 Southeast Asia DG Rooftop Solar PV Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.8 India

6.8.1 India DG Rooftop Solar PV Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.2 India DG Rooftop Solar PV Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.3 Key Players Market Share in India

6.8.4 India DG Rooftop Solar PV Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 DG Rooftop Solar PV Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top DG Rooftop Solar PV Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total DG Rooftop Solar PV Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America DG Rooftop Solar PV Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America DG Rooftop Solar PV Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America DG Rooftop Solar PV Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe DG Rooftop Solar PV Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe DG Rooftop Solar PV Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe DG Rooftop Solar PV Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific DG Rooftop Solar PV Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific DG Rooftop Solar PV Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific DG Rooftop Solar PV Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America DG Rooftop Solar PV Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America DG Rooftop Solar PV Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America DG Rooftop Solar PV Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa DG Rooftop Solar PV Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa DG Rooftop Solar PV Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America DG Rooftop Solar PV Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 GE

8.1.1 GE Corporation Information

8.1.2 GE Business Overview and Total Revenue and Total Revenue

8.1.3 GE DG Rooftop Solar PV Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 DG Rooftop Solar PV Products and Services

8.1.5 GE SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 GE Recent Developments

8.2 Canadian Solar

8.2.1 Canadian Solar Corporation Information

8.2.2 Canadian Solar Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.2.3 Canadian Solar DG Rooftop Solar PV Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 DG Rooftop Solar PV Products and Services

8.2.5 Canadian Solar SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Canadian Solar Recent Developments

8.3 First Solar

8.3.1 First Solar Corporation Information

8.3.2 First Solar Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.3.3 First Solar DG Rooftop Solar PV Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 DG Rooftop Solar PV Products and Services

8.3.5 First Solar SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 First Solar Recent Developments

8.4 SunPower

8.4.1 SunPower Corporation Information

8.4.2 SunPower Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.4.3 SunPower DG Rooftop Solar PV Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 DG Rooftop Solar PV Products and Services

8.4.5 SunPower SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 SunPower Recent Developments

8.5 Sharp

8.5.1 Sharp Corporation Information

8.5.2 Sharp Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.5.3 Sharp DG Rooftop Solar PV Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 DG Rooftop Solar PV Products and Services

8.5.5 Sharp SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Sharp Recent Developments

8.6 Solarworld

8.6.1 Solarworld Corporation Information

8.6.2 Solarworld Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.6.3 Solarworld DG Rooftop Solar PV Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 DG Rooftop Solar PV Products and Services

8.6.5 Solarworld SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Solarworld Recent Developments

8.7 Eging PV

8.7.1 Eging PV Corporation Information

8.7.2 Eging PV Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.7.3 Eging PV DG Rooftop Solar PV Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 DG Rooftop Solar PV Products and Services

8.7.5 Eging PV SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Eging PV Recent Developments

8.8 Kyocera Solar

8.8.1 Kyocera Solar Corporation Information

8.8.2 Kyocera Solar Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.8.3 Kyocera Solar DG Rooftop Solar PV Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 DG Rooftop Solar PV Products and Services

8.8.5 Kyocera Solar SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Kyocera Solar Recent Developments

8.9 GCL

8.9.1 GCL Corporation Information

8.9.2 GCL Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.9.3 GCL DG Rooftop Solar PV Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 DG Rooftop Solar PV Products and Services

8.9.5 GCL SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 GCL Recent Developments

8.10 Jinko Solar

8.10.1 Jinko Solar Corporation Information

8.10.2 Jinko Solar Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.10.3 Jinko Solar DG Rooftop Solar PV Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 DG Rooftop Solar PV Products and Services

8.10.5 Jinko Solar SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Jinko Solar Recent Developments

8.11 Trina Solar

8.11.1 Trina Solar Corporation Information

8.11.2 Trina Solar Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.11.3 Trina Solar DG Rooftop Solar PV Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 DG Rooftop Solar PV Products and Services

8.11.5 Trina Solar SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Trina Solar Recent Developments

8.12 JA Solar

8.12.1 JA Solar Corporation Information

8.12.2 JA Solar Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.12.3 JA Solar DG Rooftop Solar PV Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 DG Rooftop Solar PV Products and Services

8.12.5 JA Solar SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 JA Solar Recent Developments

8.13 Yingli Green Energy

8.13.1 Yingli Green Energy Corporation Information

8.13.2 Yingli Green Energy Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.13.3 Yingli Green Energy DG Rooftop Solar PV Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 DG Rooftop Solar PV Products and Services

8.13.5 Yingli Green Energy SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Yingli Green Energy Recent Developments

8.14 Hanwha

8.14.1 Hanwha Corporation Information

8.14.2 Hanwha Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.14.3 Hanwha DG Rooftop Solar PV Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 DG Rooftop Solar PV Products and Services

8.14.5 Hanwha SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Hanwha Recent Developments

8.15 Risen

8.15.1 Risen Corporation Information

8.15.2 Risen Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.15.3 Risen DG Rooftop Solar PV Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 DG Rooftop Solar PV Products and Services

8.15.5 Risen SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 Risen Recent Developments

8.16 Longi Solar

8.16.1 Longi Solar Corporation Information

8.16.2 Longi Solar Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.16.3 Longi Solar DG Rooftop Solar PV Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 DG Rooftop Solar PV Products and Services

8.16.5 Longi Solar SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 Longi Solar Recent Developments 9 DG Rooftop Solar PV Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 DG Rooftop Solar PV Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key DG Rooftop Solar PV Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.5 Southeast Asia

9.3.6 India 10 DG Rooftop Solar PV Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America DG Rooftop Solar PV Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America DG Rooftop Solar PV Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe DG Rooftop Solar PV Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe DG Rooftop Solar PV Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific DG Rooftop Solar PV Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific DG Rooftop Solar PV Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America DG Rooftop Solar PV Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America DG Rooftop Solar PV Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa DG Rooftop Solar PV Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa DG Rooftop Solar PV Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Channels Analysis

11.1 DG Rooftop Solar PV Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Channels Analysis

11.2.1 DG Rooftop Solar PV Channels

11.2.2 DG Rooftop Solar PV Distributors

11.3 DG Rooftop Solar PV Customers 12 Key Findings 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology 13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Author Details 13.3 Disclaimer

