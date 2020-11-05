DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Emerging Trend,Growth,Revenue 2026|Canadian Solar, First Solar, SunPower

The global DG Rooftop Solar PV market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global DG Rooftop Solar PV market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global DG Rooftop Solar PV market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global DG Rooftop Solar PV market, such as GE, Canadian Solar, First Solar, SunPower, Sharp, Solarworld, Eging PV, Kyocera Solar, GCL, Jinko Solar, Trina Solar, JA Solar, Yingli Green Energy, Hanwha, Risen, Longi Solar They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global DG Rooftop Solar PV market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global DG Rooftop Solar PV market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global DG Rooftop Solar PV market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global DG Rooftop Solar PV industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global DG Rooftop Solar PV market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global DG Rooftop Solar PV market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global DG Rooftop Solar PV market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global DG Rooftop Solar PV market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of.

Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Market by Product: , Crystalline Silicon, Thin Film

Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Market by Application: , Non-residential, Residential

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global DG Rooftop Solar PV market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the DG Rooftop Solar PV market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the DG Rooftop Solar PV industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global DG Rooftop Solar PV market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global DG Rooftop Solar PV market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global DG Rooftop Solar PV market?

Table Of Contents:

1 DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Overview

1.1 DG Rooftop Solar PV Product Overview

1.2 DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Crystalline Silicon

1.2.2 Thin Film

1.3 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America DG Rooftop Solar PV Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe DG Rooftop Solar PV Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific DG Rooftop Solar PV Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America DG Rooftop Solar PV Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa DG Rooftop Solar PV Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by DG Rooftop Solar PV (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by DG Rooftop Solar PV Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players DG Rooftop Solar PV Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers DG Rooftop Solar PV Manufacturing Base Distribution, Area, Product Type

2.5 DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by DG Rooftop Solar PV and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in DG Rooftop Solar PV as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into DG Rooftop Solar PV Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers DG Rooftop Solar PV Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV by Application

4.1 DG Rooftop Solar PV Segment by Application

4.1.1 Non-residential

4.1.2 Residential

4.2 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Historic by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Forecasted by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America DG Rooftop Solar PV by Application

4.5.2 Europe DG Rooftop Solar PV by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific DG Rooftop Solar PV by Application

4.5.4 Latin America DG Rooftop Solar PV by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa DG Rooftop Solar PV by Application 5 North America DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America DG Rooftop Solar PV Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America DG Rooftop Solar PV Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe DG Rooftop Solar PV Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe DG Rooftop Solar PV Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific DG Rooftop Solar PV Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific DG Rooftop Solar PV Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America DG Rooftop Solar PV Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America DG Rooftop Solar PV Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa DG Rooftop Solar PV Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa DG Rooftop Solar PV Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in DG Rooftop Solar PV Business

10.1 GE

10.1.1 GE Corporation Information

10.1.2 GE Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 GE DG Rooftop Solar PV, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 GE DG Rooftop Solar PV Products Offered

10.1.5 GE Recent Developments

10.2 Canadian Solar

10.2.1 Canadian Solar Corporation Information

10.2.2 Canadian Solar Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Canadian Solar DG Rooftop Solar PV, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 GE DG Rooftop Solar PV Products Offered

10.2.5 Canadian Solar Recent Developments

10.3 First Solar

10.3.1 First Solar Corporation Information

10.3.2 First Solar Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 First Solar DG Rooftop Solar PV, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 First Solar DG Rooftop Solar PV Products Offered

10.3.5 First Solar Recent Developments

10.4 SunPower

10.4.1 SunPower Corporation Information

10.4.2 SunPower Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 SunPower DG Rooftop Solar PV, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 SunPower DG Rooftop Solar PV Products Offered

10.4.5 SunPower Recent Developments

10.5 Sharp

10.5.1 Sharp Corporation Information

10.5.2 Sharp Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Sharp DG Rooftop Solar PV, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Sharp DG Rooftop Solar PV Products Offered

10.5.5 Sharp Recent Developments

10.6 Solarworld

10.6.1 Solarworld Corporation Information

10.6.2 Solarworld Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Solarworld DG Rooftop Solar PV, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Solarworld DG Rooftop Solar PV Products Offered

10.6.5 Solarworld Recent Developments

10.7 Eging PV

10.7.1 Eging PV Corporation Information

10.7.2 Eging PV Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Eging PV DG Rooftop Solar PV, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Eging PV DG Rooftop Solar PV Products Offered

10.7.5 Eging PV Recent Developments

10.8 Kyocera Solar

10.8.1 Kyocera Solar Corporation Information

10.8.2 Kyocera Solar Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Kyocera Solar DG Rooftop Solar PV, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Kyocera Solar DG Rooftop Solar PV Products Offered

10.8.5 Kyocera Solar Recent Developments

10.9 GCL

10.9.1 GCL Corporation Information

10.9.2 GCL Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 GCL DG Rooftop Solar PV, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 GCL DG Rooftop Solar PV Products Offered

10.9.5 GCL Recent Developments

10.10 Jinko Solar

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 DG Rooftop Solar PV Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Jinko Solar DG Rooftop Solar PV, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Jinko Solar Recent Developments

10.11 Trina Solar

10.11.1 Trina Solar Corporation Information

10.11.2 Trina Solar Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Trina Solar DG Rooftop Solar PV, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Trina Solar DG Rooftop Solar PV Products Offered

10.11.5 Trina Solar Recent Developments

10.12 JA Solar

10.12.1 JA Solar Corporation Information

10.12.2 JA Solar Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 JA Solar DG Rooftop Solar PV, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 JA Solar DG Rooftop Solar PV Products Offered

10.12.5 JA Solar Recent Developments

10.13 Yingli Green Energy

10.13.1 Yingli Green Energy Corporation Information

10.13.2 Yingli Green Energy Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Yingli Green Energy DG Rooftop Solar PV, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Yingli Green Energy DG Rooftop Solar PV Products Offered

10.13.5 Yingli Green Energy Recent Developments

10.14 Hanwha

10.14.1 Hanwha Corporation Information

10.14.2 Hanwha Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Hanwha DG Rooftop Solar PV, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Hanwha DG Rooftop Solar PV Products Offered

10.14.5 Hanwha Recent Developments

10.15 Risen

10.15.1 Risen Corporation Information

10.15.2 Risen Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Risen DG Rooftop Solar PV, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Risen DG Rooftop Solar PV Products Offered

10.15.5 Risen Recent Developments

10.16 Longi Solar

10.16.1 Longi Solar Corporation Information

10.16.2 Longi Solar Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Longi Solar DG Rooftop Solar PV, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Longi Solar DG Rooftop Solar PV Products Offered

10.16.5 Longi Solar Recent Developments 11 DG Rooftop Solar PV Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 DG Rooftop Solar PV Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 DG Rooftop Solar PV Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 DG Rooftop Solar PV Industry Trends

11.4.2 DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Drivers

11.4.3 DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

