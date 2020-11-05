Distributed Generation (DG) PV Market Brief Analysis And Application, Growth By 2026| GE, Canadian Solar, First Solar

The global Distributed Generation (DG) PV market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Distributed Generation (DG) PV market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Distributed Generation (DG) PV market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Distributed Generation (DG) PV market, such as , GE, Canadian Solar, First Solar, SunPower, Sharp, Solarworld, Eging PV, Kyocera Solar, GCL, Jinko Solar, Trina Solar, JA Solar, Yingli Green Energy, Hanwha, Risen, Longi Solar They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Distributed Generation (DG) PV market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Distributed Generation (DG) PV market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Distributed Generation (DG) PV market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Distributed Generation (DG) PV industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Distributed Generation (DG) PV market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Distributed Generation (DG) PV market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Distributed Generation (DG) PV market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Distributed Generation (DG) PV market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of.

Global Distributed Generation (DG) PV Market by Product: , Crystalline Silicon, Thin Film

Global Distributed Generation (DG) PV Market by Application: Non-residential, Residential

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Distributed Generation (DG) PV market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Distributed Generation (DG) PV Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Distributed Generation (DG) PV market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Distributed Generation (DG) PV industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Distributed Generation (DG) PV market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Distributed Generation (DG) PV market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Distributed Generation (DG) PV market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Distributed Generation (DG) PV Market Overview

1.1 Distributed Generation (DG) PV Product Scope

1.2 Distributed Generation (DG) PV Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Distributed Generation (DG) PV by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Crystalline Silicon

1.2.3 Thin Film

1.3 Distributed Generation (DG) PV Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Distributed Generation (DG) PV Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Non-residential

1.3.3 Residential

1.4 Distributed Generation (DG) PV Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Distributed Generation (DG) PV Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Distributed Generation (DG) PV Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Distributed Generation (DG) PV Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Distributed Generation (DG) PV Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Distributed Generation (DG) PV Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Distributed Generation (DG) PV Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Distributed Generation (DG) PV Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Distributed Generation (DG) PV Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Distributed Generation (DG) PV Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Distributed Generation (DG) PV Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Distributed Generation (DG) PV Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Distributed Generation (DG) PV Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Distributed Generation (DG) PV Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Distributed Generation (DG) PV Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Distributed Generation (DG) PV Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Distributed Generation (DG) PV Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Distributed Generation (DG) PV Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Distributed Generation (DG) PV Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Distributed Generation (DG) PV Players by (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Distributed Generation (DG) PV Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Distributed Generation (DG) PV Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Distributed Generation (DG) PV as of 2019)

3.4 Global Distributed Generation (DG) PV Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Distributed Generation (DG) PV Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Distributed Generation (DG) PV Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Distributed Generation (DG) PV Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Distributed Generation (DG) PV Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Distributed Generation (DG) PV Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Distributed Generation (DG) PV Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Distributed Generation (DG) PV Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Distributed Generation (DG) PV Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Distributed Generation (DG) PV Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Distributed Generation (DG) PV Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Distributed Generation (DG) PV Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Distributed Generation (DG) PV Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Distributed Generation (DG) PV Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Distributed Generation (DG) PV Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Distributed Generation (DG) PV Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Distributed Generation (DG) PV Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Distributed Generation (DG) PV Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Distributed Generation (DG) PV Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Distributed Generation (DG) PV Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Distributed Generation (DG) PV Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States Distributed Generation (DG) PV Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Distributed Generation (DG) PV Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Distributed Generation (DG) PV Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Distributed Generation (DG) PV Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Distributed Generation (DG) PV Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Distributed Generation (DG) PV Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Distributed Generation (DG) PV Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Distributed Generation (DG) PV Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Distributed Generation (DG) PV Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Distributed Generation (DG) PV Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Distributed Generation (DG) PV Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Distributed Generation (DG) PV Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Distributed Generation (DG) PV Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Distributed Generation (DG) PV Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Distributed Generation (DG) PV Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Distributed Generation (DG) PV Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Distributed Generation (DG) PV Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Distributed Generation (DG) PV Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Distributed Generation (DG) PV Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Distributed Generation (DG) PV Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India Distributed Generation (DG) PV Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Distributed Generation (DG) PV Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Distributed Generation (DG) PV Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Distributed Generation (DG) PV Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Distributed Generation (DG) PV Business

12.1 GE

12.1.1 GE Corporation Information

12.1.2 GE Business Overview

12.1.3 GE Distributed Generation (DG) PV, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 GE Distributed Generation (DG) PV Products Offered

12.1.5 GE Recent Development

12.2 Canadian Solar

12.2.1 Canadian Solar Corporation Information

12.2.2 Canadian Solar Business Overview

12.2.3 Canadian Solar Distributed Generation (DG) PV, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Canadian Solar Distributed Generation (DG) PV Products Offered

12.2.5 Canadian Solar Recent Development

12.3 First Solar

12.3.1 First Solar Corporation Information

12.3.2 First Solar Business Overview

12.3.3 First Solar Distributed Generation (DG) PV, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 First Solar Distributed Generation (DG) PV Products Offered

12.3.5 First Solar Recent Development

12.4 SunPower

12.4.1 SunPower Corporation Information

12.4.2 SunPower Business Overview

12.4.3 SunPower Distributed Generation (DG) PV, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 SunPower Distributed Generation (DG) PV Products Offered

12.4.5 SunPower Recent Development

12.5 Sharp

12.5.1 Sharp Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sharp Business Overview

12.5.3 Sharp Distributed Generation (DG) PV, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Sharp Distributed Generation (DG) PV Products Offered

12.5.5 Sharp Recent Development

12.6 Solarworld

12.6.1 Solarworld Corporation Information

12.6.2 Solarworld Business Overview

12.6.3 Solarworld Distributed Generation (DG) PV, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Solarworld Distributed Generation (DG) PV Products Offered

12.6.5 Solarworld Recent Development

12.7 Eging PV

12.7.1 Eging PV Corporation Information

12.7.2 Eging PV Business Overview

12.7.3 Eging PV Distributed Generation (DG) PV, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Eging PV Distributed Generation (DG) PV Products Offered

12.7.5 Eging PV Recent Development

12.8 Kyocera Solar

12.8.1 Kyocera Solar Corporation Information

12.8.2 Kyocera Solar Business Overview

12.8.3 Kyocera Solar Distributed Generation (DG) PV, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Kyocera Solar Distributed Generation (DG) PV Products Offered

12.8.5 Kyocera Solar Recent Development

12.9 GCL

12.9.1 GCL Corporation Information

12.9.2 GCL Business Overview

12.9.3 GCL Distributed Generation (DG) PV, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 GCL Distributed Generation (DG) PV Products Offered

12.9.5 GCL Recent Development

12.10 Jinko Solar

12.10.1 Jinko Solar Corporation Information

12.10.2 Jinko Solar Business Overview

12.10.3 Jinko Solar Distributed Generation (DG) PV, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Jinko Solar Distributed Generation (DG) PV Products Offered

12.10.5 Jinko Solar Recent Development

12.11 Trina Solar

12.11.1 Trina Solar Corporation Information

12.11.2 Trina Solar Business Overview

12.11.3 Trina Solar Distributed Generation (DG) PV, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Trina Solar Distributed Generation (DG) PV Products Offered

12.11.5 Trina Solar Recent Development

12.12 JA Solar

12.12.1 JA Solar Corporation Information

12.12.2 JA Solar Business Overview

12.12.3 JA Solar Distributed Generation (DG) PV, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 JA Solar Distributed Generation (DG) PV Products Offered

12.12.5 JA Solar Recent Development

12.13 Yingli Green Energy

12.13.1 Yingli Green Energy Corporation Information

12.13.2 Yingli Green Energy Business Overview

12.13.3 Yingli Green Energy Distributed Generation (DG) PV, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Yingli Green Energy Distributed Generation (DG) PV Products Offered

12.13.5 Yingli Green Energy Recent Development

12.14 Hanwha

12.14.1 Hanwha Corporation Information

12.14.2 Hanwha Business Overview

12.14.3 Hanwha Distributed Generation (DG) PV, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Hanwha Distributed Generation (DG) PV Products Offered

12.14.5 Hanwha Recent Development

12.15 Risen

12.15.1 Risen Corporation Information

12.15.2 Risen Business Overview

12.15.3 Risen Distributed Generation (DG) PV, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Risen Distributed Generation (DG) PV Products Offered

12.15.5 Risen Recent Development

12.16 Longi Solar

12.16.1 Longi Solar Corporation Information

12.16.2 Longi Solar Business Overview

12.16.3 Longi Solar Distributed Generation (DG) PV, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Longi Solar Distributed Generation (DG) PV Products Offered

12.16.5 Longi Solar Recent Development 13 Distributed Generation (DG) PV Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Distributed Generation (DG) PV Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Distributed Generation (DG) PV

13.4 Distributed Generation (DG) PV Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Distributed Generation (DG) PV Distributors List

14.3 Distributed Generation (DG) PV Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Distributed Generation (DG) PV Market Trends

15.2 Distributed Generation (DG) PV Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Distributed Generation (DG) PV Market Challenges

15.4 Distributed Generation (DG) PV Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

