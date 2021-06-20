Global Intragastric Balloon Market Analysis, Geographical Segmentation, Drivers, Challenges, Trends and Forecast 2027||Lexel Systems Limited, Helioscopie Medical Implants, MEDSIL, Obalon Therapeutics, Duomed Group

Intragastric balloon market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to growing with the CAGR of 12.10% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The major players operating in the intragastric balloon market report are Districlass Medical, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., Lexel Systems Limited, Helioscopie Medical Implants, MEDSIL, Obalon Therapeutics, Duomed Group, Districlass Medical, Medsil ReShape Lifesciences, Spatz3, Silimed, Allurion Technologies, Inc. and, Tulip Medical. DBMR analystsunderstand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Intragastric Balloon Market Drivers:

With changing lifestyle to unhealthy diet and increasing diseases such as obesity, diabetes, stroke among others is going to drive the market growth.

Moreover the treatment is free from surgical complications with healthy diet which create more chances of success of treatment whereas with success there are some complications with treatment sometimes patients face side effects such as nausea and vomiting and it may not prove to be effective without proper diet which will become restrain for the market.

However various companies are working on manufacturing device maximum probability of success while passing government body regulation.

Global Intragastric Balloon Market Scope and Market Size

Intragastric balloon market is segmented on the basis of type, filling material and end use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Intragastric balloon market is segmented on the basis of type into single, dual, and triple intragastric balloons

On the basis of filling material, the intragastric balloon market is segmented into saline filled, and gas filled

Intragastric balloon market has also been segmented based on the end use into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others

