Automobile Differential Market to Witness Remarkable Growth by 2025 | ArvinMeritor. NTN, American Axle

Automotive differential is a mechanical device which divides engine torque in two parts so as to enable output torque to spin the vehicle’s wheels at different speed. It is found on modern cars and in heavy utility vehicles along with vehicles which has equipped with full-time four-wheel-drive. Differential prevents automotive vehicles from slipping while taking turn as well as it offers speed reduction at pinion ring gear. Growing automotive sales has resulted in rise in demand for differential and related components, and also introduction of new technology in automotive differential offers a lucrative opportunity for market players to capitalize.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Open Differential, Locking Differential, Limited-Slip Differential, Electronically Controlled Limited-Slip Differential, Torque Vectoring Differential), Application (Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles), Components (Differential Bearing, Differential Gear, Differential Case), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Trucks, Buses, Others (HEVs, and PHEVs)), Drive Type (Front wheel drive (FWD), Rear wheel drive (RWD), All wheel drive/Four wheel drive (4WD))

Market Drivers:

Growing Automobile Sales Owing to Rise in Demand for Light and Heavy Duty Vehicles

Growing Investment by Industry Players in Research and Development of Robust Automotive Differential Design

Market Trends:

Development of Technologically Advanced Differential to Actively Control the Distribution of Driving Torque

Challenges

Fluctuating Raw Materials Prices

Intermittent Slowdown of Automotive Industry

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Automobile Differential Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Automobile Differential market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Automobile Differential Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Automobile Differential

Chapter 4: Presenting the Automobile Differential Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Automobile Differential market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Automobile Differential Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Automobile Differential Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

