PERIPHERAL INTRAVENOUS (IV) CATHETER MARKET GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES BY 2025

The global peripheral intravenous (IV) catheter market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of peripheral intravenous (IV) catheter market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Global Peripheral Intravenous (IV) Catheter Market, By Product Type (Short PIVC, Integrated/Closed PIVC), By Technology (Short Peripheral Intravenous Catheter, Ported Peripheral Intravenous Catheter, Non-ported Peripheral Intravenous Catheter, Integrated/Closed Peripheral Intravenous Catheter), By End Users, By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Forecast to 2025

The Global Peripheral Intravenous (IV) Catheter Market is expected to reach USD 6.73 billion by 2025, from USD 4.03 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Global Peripheral Intravenous (IV) Catheter Market, By Product Type (Short PIVC, Integrated/Closed PIVC), By Technology (Short Peripheral Intravenous Catheter, Ported Peripheral Intravenous Catheter, Non-ported Peripheral Intravenous Catheter, Integrated/Closed Peripheral Intravenous Catheter), By End Users, By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Download exclusive PDF sample report @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-peripheral-intravenous-iv-catheter-market

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in number of hospitalizations

Increasing popularity of integrated/closed peripheral intravenous catheters

Increased adoption of safety ported short peripheral intravenous catheters

Increased implementation of product bundling strategy

Complications associated with peripheral intravenous catheters (PIVCs)

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Braun Melsungen

BD

R. Bard

Smiths Medical

STENTYS SA

VOGT MEDICAL

Terumo Corporation

RenovoRx

Retractable Technologies

Intra special cathers

RAYS health and safety

Teleflex

Vigmed and Vygon

ISO-MED

Among others.

Definition of Global Peripheral Intravenous (IV) Catheter Market:

The peripheral intravenous catheter (PIVC) is a small flexible tube. This is inserted into a peripheral vein for the delivery of medicines and nutritional supplements. It is widely helpful in the collection of blood samples for diagnostic purpose. The peripheral intravenous catheters can be divided into two types, short peripheral intravenous catheters (PIVCs) and integrated/closed catheters (PIVCs). Once the catheter is in place, the Peripheral intravenous catheters can be removed. This is inserted into the patient’s body using a needle. After this process is done the peripheral intravenous catheter is attached to the patient skin by using medical adhesive tape. In 2014, about 20.0 million people visited physicians’ offices with the detection of cancer as the primary diagnosis, 17.8 million people visited physicians’ offices, and 3.9 million people visited hospital outpatient departments due to infectious and parasitic diseases in the US. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, there were 141.4 million emergency department visits which further resulted in 11.2 million hospital admissions and 1.8 million critical care unit admissions in the US. This showed that the people of US had one or more chronic health conditions.

Download Detailed TOC @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-peripheral-intravenous-iv-catheter-market

Segmentation of Global Peripheral Intravenous (IV) Catheter Market:

Based on product type:

Short Peripheral Intravenous Catheter

Ported Peripheral Intravenous Catheter

Non-Ported Peripheral Intravenous Catheter

Integrated/Closed Peripheral Intravenous Catheter.

On the basis of technology:

Conventional Peripheral Intravenous Catheter

Safety Peripheral Intravenous Catheter

On the basis of end users:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Centers

Clinics

Community Healthcare

Others

Based on geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Order a Copy of Global Peripheral Intravenous (IV) Catheter Market Report @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-peripheral-intravenous-iv-catheter-market

Frequently Asked Questions: