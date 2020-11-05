PCR DEVICES MARKET OUTLOOK BY FLUIDIGM, MERCK KGAA, PROMEGA CORPORATION, ANALYTIK JENA AG, SYGNIS PHARMA AG

Global PCR devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of PCR devices market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

PCR Devices Market By Technology (Digital PCR, Real-time PCR), Product Type (Instrument, Reagent, Consumables, Others), Application (Oncology, Blood Testing, Pathogen Detection, Research, Forensic, Others), End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Center, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Clinical Research Organizations, Academia, Laboratories), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Global PCR Devices Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.85 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5.68 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.00% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing usage of biomarkers for diagnosis of diseases.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the PCR devices market are Abbott. (US), BD(US), F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), QIAGEN ( Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.(US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Danaher (US), Takara Bio, Inc (Japan), Biomérieux S.A. (France), Fluidigm (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Promega Corporation (US), Analytik Jena AG (Germany), SYGNIS Pharma AG(Germany ), LGC Limited (UK), Siemens (Germany), Enzo Life Science, Inc (India) RainDance Technologies, Inc (US) Affymetrix Inc (US )among others

PCR devices have its applications in DNA sequencing, cloning, library generations, mutagenesis, expression profiling among others. PCR devices are thermal cycler which is commonly used in laboratories for amplifying the segments of DNA through polymerase chain reaction.

According to World Health Organization, Globally a third of ischaemic heart disease is attributable to high cholesterol. Overall, raised cholesterol is estimated to cause 2.6 million deaths (4.5% of total) and 29.7 million disability in 2008 This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Drivers

There is rise in incidences of infectious diseases and genetic disorders infants are expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

There is increase in usage of biomarkers for diagnosis of diseases infants is also expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Technological advancement to adopt the new technology in PCR devices infants is also expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Restraints

High amount of costing of these equipment is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Lack of knowledge and skilled professionals is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth.

Segmentation: Global PCR Devices Market

By Technology

Digital PCR

Real-time PCR

By Product Type

Instrument

Reagent

Consumables

Others

By Application

Oncology

Blood Testing

Pathogen Detection

Research

Forensic

Others

By End User

Hospital

Diagnostic Center

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology

Clinical Research Organizations

Academia

Laboratories

By Geography

North America Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Thermo Fisher launches ‘smart’ PCR systems this is equipped with facial unlock systems that can work on voice commands. This will simplify the process as many researchers in the lab perform experiments while wearing gloves.

In Jan, 2019, Qiagen acquired Formulatrix’s Digital PCR, TB Testing, Informatics products. With this acquisition Qiagen is focusing on Digital PCR which is not yet addressed properly.

