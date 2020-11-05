PATIENT POSITIONING SYSTEM MARKET ANALYSIS: BY MIZUHO OSI, LEONI AG, C-RAD, ALVO, CIVCO RADIOTHERAPY

Patient Positioning System Market research report consists of latest, comprehensive and most up-to-date market information and precious data. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are the two constantly and favorably employed tools for generating this report. Besides this, it categorizes the breakdown of global data by manufacturers, region, type, and application, and also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. This Patient Positioning System Market document is very consistent as all the data and information regarding the Medical Devices industry is collected via genuine sources such as websites, journals, annual reports of the companies, and magazines.

The Global Patient Positioning System Market accounted to USD 987.5 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. Some of the major players operating in global patient positioning system market are Hill-Rom (U.S.),STERIS Plc. (U.S.), Getinge AB (Sweden),Stryker (U.S.),Span-America (U.S.),Elekta AB (Sweden),SKYTRON (U.S.),Mizuho OSI (U.S.), LEONI AG (Germany), C-RAD (Sweden), Alvo (Poland), Civco Radiotherapy (U.S.), Eschmann Equipment (U.K.), GE Healthcare (U.K.), Meditek (Canada) and Innovative Medical Products Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Definition: Global Patient Positioning System Market

The patient positioning system market executes the performance,encasing an in-depth judgment of the market state and competitive landscape.The growth is due to a great extent of the developing needs of current medicinal services. The entire medical equipment market is facing and confronting different new challenges. The patient positioning market is specifically connected with the modernization drives which are directly flooding the healthcare canvas. Few modest modernization drives have started with great new innovation, standards creation and streamlined the entire post and presurgery care for whole diagnostic industry which is evolving faster around the world. It creates an advantage point for both patients and doctors. It diminishes pain and invigorates the curing procedure and wide assortment of these mechanical assemblies is accessible in the market.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rise in geriatric population

Increase in competitive landscape

Technological advancement

Growth in hospitals investment for upgradation

Risk in patient safety issues

Segmentation: Global Patient Positioning System Market

On the basis of product type, global patient positioning system market is segmented into tables and accessories. Tables are further sub segmented into surgical tables, radiolucent imaging tables. The surgical tables segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016 due to technological advancements in tables and rising awareness towards image guided surgeries.

On the basis of application, global patient positioning system market is segmented into surgery, cancer therapy and disease diagnosis. The surgery segment accounted the largest market share in the market in 2016 but disease diagnosis segment is expected to grow in the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

On the basis of end user, global patient positioning system market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgery center.

On the basis of geography, global patient positioning system market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the global patient positioning system market.

Competitive Analysis : Global Patient Positioning System Market

The Global Patient Positioning System Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes patient positioning system market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Research Methodology: Global Patient Positioning System Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

