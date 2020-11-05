Otitis Drug Market Growth| Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Otonomy Inc., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Global otitis drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Otitis Drug Market By Type (Acute Otitis Media, Otitis Media with Effusion and Chronic Otitis Media with Effusion), Treatment Type (Medication and Surgery), Mechanism of Action Types (Corticosteroid, Topoisomerase Enzymes Type II Inhibitor, Cephalosporin Antibiotic and Anti-Infective), Route of Administration (Oral, Topical and Injectable), End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global otitis drug market are Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Otonomy Inc., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Novus Therapeutics, Inc, Pediapharm, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Sound Pharmaceuticals, Merz Pharma, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC., Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Mylan N.V., Alcon, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and many others.

The global otitis drug market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026 Vulnerable pediatric population as age related ear infections prone to develop otitis and prevalence of otitis population is the key factors to encourage the market growth.

Market Definition:

Otitis is an inflammation of middle ear which results in dysfunction of Eustachian tube that occurs during a viral upper respiratory tract infection. Eustachian tube links the middle ear with the throat area and prevents drainage of fluid from the middle ear, causing a buildup of fluid behind the eardrum. When this fluid cannot evacuate, it allows for the infections to grow in the ear that can lead to acute otitis media.

According to the article published in American Academy of Family Physicians, it is estimated approximately 80% of children to be diagnosed with one episode of acute otitis media (AOM). Exposure to certain toxin or change in environment may increase the otitis infections and prevalence of inflammatory disease of middle ear which acts as a key factor for market growth.

Market Drivers

Ongoing clinical trial studies being carried out by many pharmaceuticals industries

Exposure to certain toxin or change in environment may increase the otitis infections

Prevalence of indoor as well as outdoor allergens

Increase in prevalence rate of otitis disease worldwide

Market Restraints

Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs is expected to restrain the growth if the market

Inadequate knowledge about tinnitus disease in some developing countries

Segmentation:

By Type

Acute Otitis Media

Otitis Media with Effusion

Chronic Otitis Media with Effusion

By Treatment Type

Medication

Surgery

By Mechanism of Action Type

Corticosteroid Ciprofloxacin And Dexamethasone

Topoisomerase Enzymes Type II Inhibitor Finafloxacin Otic Suspension

Cephalosporin Antibiotic Ceftriaxone Sodium Ceftibuten

Anti-Infective Ofloxacin Otic Solution



By Route of Administration

Oral

Topical

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty otolaryngology pharmaceutical company has initiated phase II trial for OP0201, a drug-device combination of surfactant dipalmitoylphosphatidylcholine and cholesteryl palmitate previously demonstrated a promising results for the treatment of otitis media in phase I trial clinical studies. If successful, it will represent a new and significant treatment option for otitis.

In March 2018, Otonomy, Inc received the FDA approval for OTIPRIO, (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) for the treatment of acute otitis externa in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO is the first single-dose antibacterial approved by the FDA for the treatment of acute otitis externa. With this approval it significantly expands the company’s product portfolio in the therapeutic area of Otolaryngology.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global otitis drug market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

