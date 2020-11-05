Global Pre-hospital Blood Warmer Market Future Challenges And Industry Growth Outlook 2026 | QinFlow Ltd., MEQU
Pre-hospital blood warmer market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are QinFlow Ltd., MEQU, among others.
Qinflow offers Warrior Modular System for the complete emergency care.
Warrior Lite – a high performance featured with compact and light blood and intravenous fluid warmer.
Warrior & Warrior EXTREME – it is a portable blood and intravenous fluid warmer for mid- and long-term critical care transports.
Warrior Hybrid – it is featured with better warming performance along with display for indications and alerts
MEQU, offers M Warmer System, intravenous fluid warmer for emergency transfusions. It is a portable fluid warmer that warms up blood within seconds
Segmentation: Global Pre-hospital Blood Warmer Market
By End User
(EMS, Military, HEMS, Others),
Geography
(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodologies
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 Compliance in Pre-hospital Blood Warmer Market
8 Pre-hospital Blood Warmer Market, By Service
9 Pre-hospital Blood Warmer Market, By Deployment Type
10 Pre-hospital Blood Warmer Market, By Organization Size
11 Pre-hospital Blood Warmer Market Analyses, By Vertical
12 Geographic Analyses
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
13 Competitive Landscapes
14 Detailed Company Profiles
15 Related Reports
