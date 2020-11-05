Vinyl Flooring Market Estimated to Flourish at by 2018-2028

Future Market Insights (FMI) provides an exclusive analysis of “Global Vinyl Flooring Market”. The market intelligence compiled in this report offers exhaustive analysis and provide insights pertaining to the vinyl flooring market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global vinyl flooring market in terms of market volume (Mn Sq. Ft.), value (US$ Mn), and year-wise (Y-o-Y) growth in sales as per the product composition and applications. To offer a better understanding of the vinyl flooring market, the report offers analysis of drivers, restraints, and trends, and their impact on the market dynamics. Crucial insights provided in the report highlights four important segments of the vinyl flooring market, viz. by format, by product, by application, and by region.

Report Description

The report on global vinyl flooring market begins with an executive summary and market introduction, which provide an extensive view of the overall market. Detailed insights provided in this section of the vinyl flooring report offers important information pertaining to the market viewpoint, value chain analysis, forecast factors, and impact analysis. The section that follows offers analysis on various segments and presents forecast for the period of 2018-2028. On the basis of format, the global vinyl flooring market is segmented into

Sheet

Plank

Tile

Based on product type, the vinyl flooring market is segmented as

Inlaid

Printed

On the basis of application, the vinyl flooring market is segmented as

Residential

Commercial Healthcare Hospitality Retail & Offices Others

Industrial

In the following section, the global vinyl flooring market offers crucial insights and analysis on the basis of regions including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South East Asia and Pacific, China, India, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa.

Concluding section of the vinyl flooring report offers important insights on the competitive landscape of the global market. In this section, the vinyl flooring report provides market share analysis and provides information and analysis of key companies and manufacturers across the value chain and their presence in globally. Some of the leading market players identified in the global market include Tarkett, AFI Licensing LLC, Mohawk Industries, Inc., Forbo Group, TOLI Corporation, Interface, Inc., Mannington Mills, Inc., C.I. TAKIRON Corporation, Responsive Industries Ltd., JAMES HALSTEAD PLC, Shaw Industries Group, Inc., Gerflor, and others.

Research Methodology

Vinyl flooring market volume is derived through in-depth research and validated by industry experts and key manufacturers/solution providers through interviews. Perspectives of the industry experts are thoroughly analyzed and the average market volume is deduced and reconfirmed before incorporating in the report. To offer accurate market analysis, we have considered 2017 as a base number and 2018 as estimated new vinyl flooring sale and forecast is made for years 2019 to 2028. The market size of vinyl flooring is calculated in terms of different formats and their selling prices in various regions. Further, data points such as sales split, end-use split, and regional split, along with qualitative inputs from the primary research are incorporated in order to provide precise market analysis. Valuable insights offered in this report estimates the total revenue expected to be generated in the vinyl flooring market over the forecast period.

This report of vinyl flooring offers forecasts in terms of CAGR and provides market and analyzes market on the basis of Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth. Market analysis on the basis of CAGR and Y-o-Y growth incorporated in the report offers can allow the readers to identify lucrative growth opportunities and growth prospects of the global vinyl flooring market. Valuable insights provided in the vinyl flooring report also offers detailed information pertaining to the potential resources and key trends of the global market. Insights compiled in the vinyl flooring report are provided in terms of absolute dollar opportunity and Basis Point Share (BPS). In addition, market intelligence pertaining to the growth prospects and patterns of various segments have been derived through the vinyl flooring market attractive index.