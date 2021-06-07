Sports Medicine Market Report- COVID19 Impact Analysis And Strategies of Key Players | Stryker Corporation, Arthrex

The global sports medicine market is projected to reach USD 7.2 billion by 2025 from USD 5.5 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 5.7%.

ReportsnReports added Latest Sports Medicine Market Research Report offers crucial data on numerous market situations, for example, ability improvement elements, elements controlling the advancement, market possibilities, and risks to the global market. Also, the report widely facilities round competitive evaluation of Sports Medicine Market.

Growth in the sports medicine market can be attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of sports injuries, continuous influx of new products and treatment modalities, developments in the field of regenerative medicine and rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries. However, the high cost of implants and other devices may restrain the market to a certain extent.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=187722

This report studies the sports medicine market based on product, application, region and end user. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth.

It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions and respective countries.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

Arthrex, Inc (US),

Smith & Nephew plc (UK),

Stryker Corporation (US),

Breg Inc. (US),

DJO Global, Inc. (US),

Mueller Sports, Inc. (US),

Wright Medical Group N.V. (US),

Medtronic (Ireland),

RTI Surgical (US),

Performance Health International Limited (US),

KARL STORZ (Germany), and Bauerfeind AG (US).

On the basis of application, the sports medicine market is segmented into knee injuries, shoulder injuries, foot & ankle injuries, elbow & wrist injuries, back & spine injuries, hip & groin injuries, and other injuries. The knee injuries segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market.

The large share of this segment can be attributed to knee injuries being the most common sports injury accounting for approximately 40% of all injuries.

Based on end user segment, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery centers and Physiotherapy Centers and Clinics. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the sports medicine market.

The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors like Complex diagnostic and therapeutic procedures being carried out in hospitals.

Geographically, the sports medicine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World. The North American market is expected to hold the largest share while Asia Pacific is to account for the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The rising popularity of sports and physical activity, growing awareness regarding the prevention & treatment of sports injuries, and increasing investments in sports medicine are the key factors driving the North American sports medicine market.

The sports medicine market is a growing healthcare field owing to the rise in popularity of several sports activities and relevant opportunities. However, the erstwhile growing market has come to a standstill as most of the sporting events and activities have been put on hold because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Hospitals which are the largest growing end user segment have seen an incline in the treatment of Covid-19 cases which in turn has led to cancellation or rescheduling of sports related orthopedic injuries. The growth of the sports medicine market is hampered because of the novel coronavirus but is expected to be restored once the situation stabilizes.

Single User License: US $ 4950

Get this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=187722

Key Benefits of Getting the Report-

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market share of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the sports medicine market, and high-growth regions with their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report also covers the impact of Covid-19 on the sports medicine market.

The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.

Table Of Contents in this Report-

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Market Scope (Inclusions & Exclusions)

1.2.2 Markets Covered

1.2.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.3 Currency

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Research Methodology Steps

Figure 1 Research Methodology: Sports Medicine Market

Figure 2 Research Design

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Primary Data

Figure 3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: By Company Type, Designation, And Region

2.2.2.1 Primary Sources

2.2.2.2 Key Insights From Primary Sources

2.2.3 Market Size Estimation Methodology

Figure 4 Research Methodology: Hypothesis Building

Figure 5 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 6 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Top-Down Approach

2.2.4 Market Data Estimation And Triangulation

Figure 7 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.2.5 Assumptions Of The Study

3 Executive Summary

Figure 8 Sports Medicine Market Share, By Product, 2020

Figure 9 Sports Medicine Market, By Application, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 10 Sports Medicine Market, By End User, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 11 Geographical Snapshot Of The Sports Medicine Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Sports Medicine Market Overview

Figure 12 Increasing Incidence Of Sports Injuries To Drive Market Growth

4.2 Geographic Analysis: European Sports Medicine Market Share, By Product (2020)

Figure 13 Body Reconstruction Products To Account For The Largest Market Share In The European Sports Medicine Market In 2020

4.3 Sports Medicine Market Share, By Application, 2020 Vs. 2025

Figure 14 Knee Injuries Segment To Dominate The Sports Medicine Market In 2025

4.4 Sports Medicine Market Share, By Product, 2020 Vs. 2025

Figure 15 Body Reconstruction Products Segment To Account For The Largest Market Share In 2020

4.5 Geographic Snapshot Of The Sports Medicine Market

Figure 16 Apac To Register The Highest Cagr During The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 17 Sports Medicine Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Incidence Of Sports Injuries

5.2.1.2 The Continuous Influx Of New Products And Treatment Modalities

5.2.1.3 Developments In The Field Of Regenerative Medicine

5.2.1.4 Rising Demand For Minimally Invasive Surgeries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost Of Orthopedic Implants And Other Devices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 3d-Printed Implants

5.2.3.2 Expansion And Market Penetration Opportunities In Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Dearth Of Skilled Professionals

5.3 Impact Of The Covid-19 Pandemic On The Sports Medicine Market

Table 1 First-Quarter Revenues Of Key Players

Table 2 Second-Quarter Revenues Of Key Players

Figure 18 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Sports Medicine Market

and more…