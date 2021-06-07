2020 Network Automation Market Report- Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Business Growth Applications, SWOT Analysis

ReportsnReports added Latest Network Automation Market Research Report offers crucial data on numerous market situations, for example, ability improvement elements, elements controlling the advancement, market possibilities, and risks to the global market. Also, the report widely facilities round competitive evaluation of Network Automation Market.

The competitive evaluation section includes key producers, recent players, providers, market strategies, ability chances, operation panorama, and evaluation of the traits of the Network Automation Market.

The market study covers the network automation market across different segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as components (solutions and services), network type (physical network, virtual network, and hybrid network), deployment mode (on-premises and cloud), end user (enterprise vertical and service providers), organization size (small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises), vertical (information technology, banking, financial services, and insurance, manufacturing, healthcare, energy and utilities, education, and others), and region.

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Services play a vital role in the deployment and integration of next-generation networking solutions in the business environment of enterprises. Services are considered as the backbone of network automation as they are instrumental in fulfilling the customized requirements of clients.

Moreover, services are important for training employees regarding the use of solutions and developing their analytical understanding for enhancing the Return on Investment (ROI) from automation solutions.

Intent-based networking offers enhanced access control, scalability, security, and multi vendor device management in an enterprise network. It takes business policy as its input to convert the requirement to a network configuration and generates a network design.

Moreover, it validates whether the network can deliver the intended outcome.Intent-based networking continuously monitors the network status and collects network data, such as traffic logs, to assess the state of the network and determine the optimum route.

Cloud network automation enables fast and secure network configuration by leveraging cloud computing capabilities. Moreover, the cloud deployment model scales a solution’s capacity to handle enormous network application traffic.

SMEs prefer cloud-based deployment, as cloud-based solutions are cost-effective and easy to deploy (as cloud deployment does not require dedicated IT staff). With the adoption of these solutions, small enterprises are able to collect and analyze data, thus improving customer services.

Presently, the demand for cloud-based network automation solutions is increasing over their on-premises counterparts, owing to the various advantages offered by the cloud deployment model.

North America is projected to lead the network automation market during the forecast period.In North America, enterprises and service providers are continuously changing their network infrastructure to cope with advanced technologies. North America is home to many technological innovators.

Most of the leading market players, such as Cisco, IBM, Juniper Networks, and Net Brain, have their headquarters in this region. These players provide effective network automation solutions worldwide and possess a huge customer base.

The major factors driving the growth of the network automation market include increasing network traffic and cloud infrastructure leading to a significant transition in data centers, increasing adoption of connected devices, increasing adoption of automation technologies such as AI and machine learning, rising adoption of virtual and software-defined infrastructure, and surge in human error rates in manual systems causing network downtime.

Reasons to access the report-

The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in the following ways:

It comprehensively segments the network automation market and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and its sub segments across different regions.

It would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

It would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their positions in the market.

