Cloud Storage Market Report-Business Opportunities, Growth, Insights, Emerging Trends, Industry Analysis, Size to 2026

The global cloud storage market size is projected to grow from USD 50.1 billion in 2020 to USD 137.3 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.3% during the forecast period.

The study includes analysis of the Cloud Storage Market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and the key market strategies. Cloud Storage Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Cloud Storage Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

AWS (US),

Google (US),

Microsoft (US),

IBM (US),

Huawei (China),

Alibaba Cloud (China),

Oracle (US),

Rackspace Technology (US),

HPE (US),

Dell Technologies (US),

Dropbox (US),

and more

The cloud storage market is expected to grow at a fast pace, owing to the growing data volumes across enterprises, rising need for providing the remote workforce with ubiquitous access to data and files, and cost-saving and low Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) benefits of cloud storage solutions.

The market study covers the cloud storage market size across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of the market across segments by component, application, organization size, deployment type, vertical, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The solutions segment is projected to contribute majorly to the market, while the services segment is projected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period. This growth these segments are supported by therising transition of enterprises from hardware based storage to cloud environments for 24X7 access, cost efficiency, and scalability along with the rising demand for data backup and disaster recovery solutions.

The BFSI vertical is expected to hold the largest market size in the cloud storage market. With rising volumes of data across the BFSI vertical, the need to improve the operational efficiency, productivity, and security while efficiently storing and mananging the data has increased drastically. As a result, organizations are keen to implement scalable and flexible storage solutions.

Springing businesses, increasing demand for low cost and flexible data storage options, and growing technology assimilation combined with growing focus of government agencies on digital transformation have allured many cloud storage providers to expand in MEA, with which the demand of cloud storage solutions is expected to rise in the region. The major countries to witness high growth rates in this region include Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), South Africa, and United Arab Emirates (UAE) among others.

3 Executive Summary

Figure 12 Global Cloud Storage Market Size, 2016–2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 13 Segments With The Highest Cagrs In The Market

Figure 14 North America To Account For The Highest Share In The Market In 2020

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities In The Cloud Storage Market

Figure 15 Demand For Resilient Infrastructure To Eliminate System Outages And Increase Service Uptime To Drive The Market

4.2 Market: Major Segments

Figure 16 Segments With High Market Shares In The Market In 2020

4.3 North America Market, By Vertical And Country

Figure 17 Bfsi Vertical And The United States To Account For High Shares In The North American Market In 2020

4.4 Market: Major Countries

Figure 18 Market In United Arab Emirates To Grow At The Highest Rate During The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview And Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 19 Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges: Cloud Storage Market

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Data Volumes Across Enterprises

5.2.1.2 Growing Need To Provide The Remote Workforce With Ubiquitous Access To Data And Files

5.2.1.3 Cost Saving And Low Tco Benefits

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lifetime Storage And Egress Costs Associated With Public Cloud Environments

5.2.2.2 Latency And Network Outage Issues Associated With Public Cloud Environments

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emergence Of Distributed Storage Arrays

5.2.3.2 Infusion Of Ai To Achieve Data Integrity

5.2.3.3 Rise Of Containerization

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Data Privacy And Security Concerns

5.3 Impact Of Covid-19 On Cloud Storage Market

Table 3 Market: Analysis Of Drivers And Opportunities In The Covid-19 Era

Table 4 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem

Figure 20 Ecosystem: Market

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 21 Value Chain: Market

5.6 Technology Analysis

5.6.1 Artificial Intelligence

5.6.2 Containerization

5.7 Patent Analysis

5.8 Pricing Analysis

Table 5 Cloud Storage Market: Object And Block Storage Pricing Levels

Table 6 Market: File Hosting Cloud Storage Pricing Levels

5.9 Regulatory Implications And Industry Standards

5.9.1 Technology Standards

5.9.1.1 International Organization For Standardization 9001 Quality Management

5.9.1.2 International Organization For Standardization/International Electrotechnical Commission 27000 Standards

5.9.1.3 Cloud Security Alliance Controls

5.9.1.4 Distributed Management Task Force Cloud Infrastructure Management Interface

5.9.1.5 Storage Networking Industry Association—Cloud Data Management Interface

5.9.2 Industry Standards

5.9.2.1 Health Insurance Portability And Accountability Act

5.9.2.2 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard

5.1 Case Study Analysis

5.10.1 Case Study 1: Deploying Cloud Storage To Improve Manageability Of High-Resolution Imageries

5.10.2 Case Study 2: Improved Performance Through Cloud Storage

5.10.3 Case Study 3: Supporting Continuous Availability At A Low Total Cost Of Ownership

