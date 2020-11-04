Feed Micronutrients Market Increasing Demand, Industry Share with Incredible Possibilities | Pancosma, Kemin Industries Inc,, Vamso Biotec Pvt. Ltd

Feed Micronutrients Market research report provides market data for several segments such as technologies, services and applications across many geographical areas. Feed Micronutrients Market research analysis performed in this report hopefully lends a hand to businesses for the strategy planning related to production, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. A panel of skilled analysts, well-versed statisticians, knowledgeable research experts, enthusiastic forecasters, and smart economists work carefully to generate such a great market research report for the businesses. Not to mention, various steps for gathering, analysing and recording the data and information have been utilized for generating the business report.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Novus International, RIDLEY USA INC., Biochem Zusatzstoffe Handels- und Produktionsgesellschaft mbH, Phibro Animal Health Corporation., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Alltech, Cargill, Incorporated, Nutreco , Mercer Milling Co. Inc, Zinpro Corporation, Pancosma, Kemin Industries Inc,, Vamso Biotec Pvt. Ltd, Aries Agro Limited, Nutrien Ag Solutions (Canada), Inc., Dow, Coromandel International, Haifa Group., and Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC among others.

Global feed micronutrients market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value by registering a substantial CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising consumer knowledge of ruminant health along with the increasing breeding expenditures and animal husbandry will increase the market growth.

Micronutrients are the vitamins, minerals and the trace elements that are necessary for cellular growth and differentiation, energy metabolism, organ and immune function. Deficiency of these micronutrients may cause bad health and performance. Animals need vitamins, minerals, energy, protein and water in proper amount to regulate growth, lactation and reproduction. It contributes towards prevention of diseases and digestibility in livestock. They are primarily very popular due to the growth advocate with beneficial results on reproductive maximization, digestibility and prevention of diseases.

By Product (Trace Minerals, Vitamins),

Livestock (Poultry, Ruminant, Aquaculture, Swine, Equine),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers

Affirmative government norms and regulations specially by CFIA, REACH and FDA for prevention of the micronutrient malnutrition and reduction of synthetic additives consumption will propel the market growth

Adoption of nutritious diets will increase the demand for meat resulting in the growth of the market

Growing use of trace minerals in dietary supplements to upgrade the quality of animal-based foods and the reproductive efficiency of animals will boost the market growth

Increasing adoption of pet and huge spending on animal health and wellness will drive the market growth

Market Restraints

Requirement of huge research and development expenditures for the development of organic minerals may hinder the market growth

Strict mandates to control the use of zinc and copper that are considered as soil pollutants is restraining the market growth

In 2018, Micronutrients (USA) collaborated with Kemin Industries for introducing IntelliBond VITAL 5 Cr. Both the companies are focused on providing dairy and beef cattle nutritionists with safe, high-quality nutritional ingredients. IntelliBond VITAL 5 Cr is introduced for the better performance and well-being of dairy and beef cattle, by containing essential trace minerals for supporting performance of the animals

In 2016, Trouw Nutreco acquired Micronutrients, a giant in hydroxy-based trace minerals. Nutreco’s plan is to give an animal protein value chain to provide sustainable and innovative nutritional solutions to its customers that requires advanced techniques and application. The amalgamation with its product range and research and development capabilities, this acquisition made Trouw Nutrition a giant in specific feed additive segment of hydroxy trace minerals. Moreover the products of Micronutrients will help to strengthen global premix business of Trouw Nutrition’s

