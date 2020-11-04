Smart Homes Market comprehensive study, Overview, Size And Share 2020-2025

Global Smart Homes industry valued approximately USD 24.5 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.0 % over the forecast period 2017-2025. The major drivers of this market are technological development in smart technology, favorable government initiative for smart infrastructure, and increasing demand for energy conservation. However, few factors such as high cost of switching for existing smart device consumers and problems related to breach in privacy and security are restraining the growth of the global smart home market.

Smart Home technology or home automation enables remote monitoring and management of home appliances and systems. A smart home system uses the concept of Internet of Things(IoT) which enable the devices to operate together and thus providing more secured, comfortable, convenient and energy efficient home. The high cost of electricity is key concern for household consumers. These growing costs are inducing the consumers to save energy.

Smart home appliances appeared as an effective solution to save energy. Therefore, households are accepting smart home appliances to reduce their energy costs. The home appliances market is expected to grow at a high rate due to the advancements in electronics and communication technologies.

Product:

– Smart Lighting

– Smart Speakers

– Smart Sensors

– Smart Appliances

– Smart Security Equipment

– Others

By Application:

– Lighting Control

– HVAC Control

– Security and Access Control

– Entertainment Control

– Others

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market Siemens AG, United Technologies Corporation, General Electric Company, Schneider Electric, Honeywell International, Inc., Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Johnson Controls, Inc., ABB Ltd., Legrand S.A. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

