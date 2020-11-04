Adhesive Equipment Market Emerging Trends, Business Growth, Technological Advancements, Top Key Players- Dow Corning Corp., 3M Co., Henkel AG &Co.KGaA, Huntsman Corp, Avery Dennison., Sika AG., RPM International Inc.

Adhesive Equipment Market is accounted for $29.29 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $55.44 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Some of the important factors like increasing demand from end-user industries and government initiatives to promote packaging sector in emerging economies are anticipated to drive the market growth. However, stringent regulations from agencies and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) radically influenced the global market.

Adhesives are in the form of one type or another that replaces numerous fastening systems in the assembly. Adhesives appear in many different forms, structural, non-structural and pressure sensitive adhesive, to meet up various needs. Adhesives are capable of present considerable benefits over other mechanical fastening systems.

By end user, Packaging segment was anticipated to plunge high over the forecast period due rising at an impressive rate driven by consumer preferences shifting toward new attractive packages, ease of use and environmental conscientious ideals and technological developments have improved the laminating adhesives.

By Geography, Asia Pacific was the prominent market due to growth of end users and construction industries in India, due to the fast industrialization and booming automotive and consumer electronics industries of China and India are some of the factors propelling the market growth.

Some of the key players in the market include Dow Corning Corp., 3M Co., Henkel AG &Co.KGaA, Huntsman Corp, Avery Dennison., Sika AG., RPM International Inc., Ashland Inc., Graco Inc., Nordson Corporation, Valco Melton, Elmer’s Products Inc, Hexion Specialty Chemicals Inc., Atlas Copco Group (SCA Schucker GmbH & Co KG), Robatech, Super Glue Corp., Adhesives Research Inc., Dymax Corporation, Hernon Manufacturing Inc., ITW Dynatech and Adhesive Packaging Specialties LLC.

Products Covered:

-Adhesive Controllers

-Application Guns

-Adhesive Hoses

-Adhesive Melters

-Adhesive Pumping Systems

-Applicators

-Other Products

End Users Covered:

-Building & Construction

-Disposable Hygiene Products

-Paper

-Transportation

-Lamination

-Furniture and Woodworking

-Electronics

-Healthcare

-Packaging

-Automotive

-Textiles

-Leather & Footwear

-Other End Users

