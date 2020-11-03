Data center UPS (Uninterruptible Power Systems) Market Outlook and Deep Study of Top Key Players: Schneider Electric; Eaton; Vertiv Group Corp; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Power Innovations International, Inc

Data center UPS (Uninterruptible Power Systems) are the backup power units of a data center, helping regulate the power supply in cases of power outage or fluctuations which reduces the risk of any data loss or component damage. These systems come in use whenever the power system detects any power loss/outage helping provide a consistent supply of energy until the primary energy comes back on.

Global data center UPS market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.56% in the forecast period of 2019-2026

In- depth Analysis of the Report: –

Global data center UPS market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.56% in the forecast period of 2019-2026

Market Overview

The Data Center UPS report draws a focus on drawbacks, opportunities, circumstances, estimations and information using an experienced skills and verified methodologies.

Market Analysis by Segmentation

This Data Center UPS report provided segmentation of the market on the basis of the application, it focuses on the status and outlook for major applications, market share and growth rate of each player is included in this section.

By Type

Standby

Line Interactive

Double Conversion on Line

Others

By Component

Solution

Service Managed Professional



By System Type

VRLA UPS

Flywheel UPS

Lithium-Ion UPS

By System Capacity

Less Than or Equal To 500kVA

500kVA-1000kVA

More Than 1000kVA

By Data Center Size

Small

Medium

Large

By Tier Standard

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

By Application

Cloud Storage

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) System

Data Warehouse

File Servers

Application Servers

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Systems

By End-Use Vertical

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Manufacturing

Information Technology (IT)

Energy

Healthcare

Government

Entertainment & Media

Others

Geographic Segmentation

This Data Center UPS report splits the market into different regions such as

North America

South America

Middle east and Africa

Asia and Pacific Region

Competitive landscape

This Data Center UPS research report provided analysis of the competitive landscape in the market and keeps focus on the key players, their economic situation and business strategies are examined to succeed in the market.

Global data center UPS market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of data center UPS market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Company Coverage of Data Center UPS market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

ABB; Schneider Electric; Eaton; Vertiv Group Corp; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Power Innovations International, Inc.; Socomec; Gamatronic Electronic Industries Ltd.; BENNING Elektrotechnik und Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG; Piller; RPS Spa; Toshiba International Corporation; AEG Power Solutions B.V.; AMETEK.Inc.; Borri S.p.A; Controlled Power Company; Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.; Delta Electronics, Inc.; Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.; Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt. Ltd.; Kohler Uninterruptible Power Limited; Legrand; Rittal GmbH & Co. KG; Shenzhen Kstar Science&Technology Co.,Ltd.; Tripp Lite; VYCON; ZincFive, Inc.; Power Innovations International, Inc. and HBL Power Systems Ltd. among others.

Recent Industry Developments

In November 2018, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. announced that they had agreed to acquire Gamatronic Electronic Industries Ltd. providing significant improvements and business capabilities of Gamatronic to specialise their business operations for UPS offerings. Gamatronic will operate as part of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. providing their unique technologies and financial capacity for the improvement of Gamatronic business

In May 2018, AMETEK.Inc. announced the launch of a new range of UPS by introducing “3400 Series UPS”. The products under the series are based on IGBT technology helping drive highly effective performance features without the need of a transformer for its operations. The products are available in a variety of power outputs in a minimal space-footprint

Market Drivers:

Rising utilization of digital services and the prevalence of digital age is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growth in utilization of cloud computing services globally is also expected to fuel the growth of the market

Presence of concerns regarding the loss of data in case of power outage acts as a market driver

Growth of various end-use organizations resulting in greater data generation and specialised IT solutions can also boost this market growth

Market Restraints:

Overall slow economic growth of the semiconductor market; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Increasing costs associated with the raw materials utilized in the production of these systems is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Lack of skilled professionals/human labour required for the optimal production of these systems; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Key questions answered in Data Center UPS Report:

What will the Data Center UPS market size and the growth rate be in 2026?

What are the latest market trends impacting the growth of the Data Center UPS market?

Who are the global topmost manufacturers of Data Center UPS industry: Company Outline, Product Specification and Major Types Analysis, Market Performance, Sales Market, Contact Information?

What are the types and applications of Data Center UPS? What is the market share of each type and application?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Data Center UPS? Up Stream Industries Analysis, Raw Material and Suppliers, Equipment and Suppliers, Manufacturing Analysis, Manufacturing Process, Manufacturing Cost Structure, Manufacturing Plants Distribution Analysis, Industry Chain Structure Analysis

What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Data Center UPS?

What are the Data Center UPS market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Data Center UPS Industry?

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

