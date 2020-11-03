Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection Outlook and Deep Study of Top Key Players MISTRAS Group, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Ashtead Technology Ltd, Nikon Metrology NV,

Non-destructive testing (NDT) methods are used primarily in engineering industries to assess the various properties of equipment, structures, materials, and components without causing damage. NDT and inspection is a highly useful method for timely product fault assessment and diagnosis. It is a significant quality control instrument in the production process as it enables prevention of surface and subsurface defects in finished and WIP products.

Global non-destructive testing and inspection market is to register a substantial CAGR of 7.70% in the forecast period of 2019-2026

By Technique

Ultrasonic Testing (UT) Straight Beam Testing Angle Beam Testing Immersion Testing Guided Wave Testing Phased Array Testing Time-Of-Flight Diffraction (TOFD)

Visual Inspection Testing (VT) General Visual Inspection Aided Visual Inspection Endoscope Borescope Videoscope

Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT)

Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT)

Eddy-Current Testing (ECT) Alternating Current Field Measurement (ACFM) Remote-Field Testing (Rft) Eddy-Current Array (ECA)

Radiographic Testing (Rt) X-Ray Testing Gamma-Ray Testing Computed Radiography Film Radiography Direct Radiography (Real-Time)

Acoustic Emission Testing (AET)

Others Terahertz Imaging Near-Infrared Spectroscopy



By Method

Visual Inspection

Surface Inspection

Volumetric Inspection

Other Methods

By Service

Inspection Services Ultrasonic Inspection Radiographic Inspection Visual Inspection Magnetic Particle Inspection Advanced Eddy-Current Inspection Liquid Penetrant Inspection

Equipment Rental Services

Calibration Services

Training Services

By Vertical

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas Refining Transmission Pipelines Subsea Pipelines Storage Tanks Advanced NDT Market Techniques for Oil & Gas Vertical Long-Range Ultrasonic Technique (LRUT) Positive Metal Identification Technique

Aerospace

Public Infrastructure Military & Defence Airport Security Railways Bridges and Tunnels Border Crossing Nuclear Waste Storage and Decommissioning Impact Echo Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR)

Automotive High-Energy Digital Radiography

Power Generation Nuclear Power Plants Wind Turbines Solar Power Fossil Fuel Energy Galvano Static Pulse Measurement Ultrasonic Pulse Echo Testing

Others Marine Medical and Health Plastics & Polymers



Geographic Segmentation

This Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection report splits the market into different regions such as

North America

South America

Middle east and Africa

Asia and Pacific Region

Competitive landscape

This Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection research report provided analysis of the competitive landscape in the market and keeps focus on the key players, their economic situation and business strategies are examined to succeed in the market.

Global non-destructive testing and inspection market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of non-destructive testing and inspection market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Company Coverage of Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

GENERAL ELECTRIC, MISTRAS Group, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Ashtead Technology Ltd, Nikon Metrology NV, Magnaflux, Zetec, Inc., Eddyfi, YXLON International, Sonatest, Fischer Measurement Technologies India Private Limited, NDT Global, FTH, LLC., Bosello High Technology srl, Labquip NDT, FPrimeC Solutions Inc., LynX Inspection, Cygnus Instruments and Acuren among others.

Recent Industry Developments

In June 2019, Testia introduced updated version of NDT inspection device. This wireless device weighs only 2 kg and provides both capacities in one, enabling NDT inspectors to travel in one device with all their instruments.

In June 2019, Oceaneering International, Inc. introduced digital asset inspection system. This technology will be accessible through the Asset Integrity Company of Oceaneering, which offers alternatives for integrity, maintenance, analytics, and risk management, standard and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) and specialized inspection. This launch is an expansion of its product portfolio.

Market Drivers:

Continuous technological advancement in automation, robotics, and electronics is driving the growth of the market

Surging preference of IoT devices is helping the market to grow

Strict regulations of government regarding the safety of instruments are flourishing the market growth

Surging awareness regarding benefits of NDT drives the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High cost of equipment and its maintenance hinders the market growth

Lack of qualified and skilled personnel is restraining the growth of the market

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Key questions answered in Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection Report:

What will the Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection market size and the growth rate be in 2026?

What are the latest market trends impacting the growth of the Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection market?

Who are the global topmost manufacturers of Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection industry: Company Outline, Product Specification and Major Types Analysis, Market Performance, Sales Market, Contact Information?

What are the types and applications of Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection? What is the market share of each type and application?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection? Up Stream Industries Analysis, Raw Material and Suppliers, Equipment and Suppliers, Manufacturing Analysis, Manufacturing Process, Manufacturing Cost Structure, Manufacturing Plants Distribution Analysis, Industry Chain Structure Analysis

What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection?

What are the Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection Industry?

